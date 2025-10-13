Aberdeen pair admit drunken high-rise lift attack on woman

Two high-rise attackers have admitted injuring a woman in a prolonged assault that began inside the lift of the building and continued down to the communal hallway.

Ewa Marzec, 43, and Ann-Marie Cran, 50, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where they admitted repeatedly assaulting the woman, who they accused of only being in their company to get free alcohol.

It was stated that Marzec and Cran assaulted the woman in the lift, with Marzec dragging the woman from the lift and across the floor of the lower concourse of Virginia Court in Aberdeen.

The incident, which CCTV mostly captured, saw the victim suffer a facial injury.

Attack began in lift

Fiscal depute Maliya Ngalam told the court that at around 9pm on January 30 this year, all three women were within a flat at the high-rise when an argument broke out.

Marzec and Cran began to shout at the woman, accusing her of only “using them for alcohol”.

As the argument continued out to the hallway and then the lift, Marzec continued shouting at the woman and telling her she was going to assault her.

Marzec slapped the woman across the face, causing her to stumble and fall to the floor – she then kicked her to the stomach.

When they reached the ground floor, Cran shoved the woman with both hands, causing her again to fall backwards.

Cran then kicked the woman to the body and watched as Marzec began to drag her across the floor, where she continued to assault her.

As a result of the sustained assault, the woman suffered an injury to her left cheek.

In the dock, Marzec and Cran admitted one charge of assault to injury.

Defence solicitor Emily Bruce told the court that Marzec struggled to recall the incident, but after viewing the CCTV “pled guilty at the first opportunity”.

“She tells me that she has curbed her alcohol dependence, and she now appears much better than she has done in the past,” the solicitor said.

Tony Burgess, defence solicitor for Cran, said that it was a personal comment from the victim that had caused an “outburst of anger” from his client that had “escalated into physical violence”.

“Ms Cran then tried to calm things down, but the complainer was quite aggressive,” he said.

“My client pushed her, and the complainer kept things going.

“Ms Cran accepts that she then stuck out a foot and assaulted the complainer – she then played no further part.”

Sentencing the pair, Sheriff Eric Brown handed Marzec, of Marquis Court, Aberdeen, a community payback order with 60 hours of unpaid work and Cran, of Oldtown Place, Aberdeen, 80 hours of unpaid work.

