Peterhead joiner’s campaign of domestic abuse after marriage collapse

A Peterhead joiner who turned violent when his relationship collapsed threatened to set fire to his ex’s garage in a campaign of abuse which lasted more than a year.

Simon McGruther appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he was sentenced for his vile behaviour following the breakdown of a nearly three-decade-long marriage.

The court heard his domestic abuse spanned from May 2024 to August of this year.

McGruther, who runs his own carpentry firm, threatened to drive his car into that of his ex, repeatedly turned up uninvited to his former family home and also assaulted her.

The 51-year-old has now been banned from contacting the woman and his children and has been fined more than £2,000.

46 missed calls, assault, and threats

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court that McGruther had been with his victim for 27 years before they split in April 2024.

Shortly after, while still living in the family home until May 7 of that year, he threatened to drive his van into that of family members and to smash up the house.

McGruther’s behaviour would worsen after he left the property.

That same month, he assaulted another woman within the home during an argument with his ex, grabbing her arms and causing bruising.

In June, his former partner received 46 missed calls and 17 voicemails demanding to know where she was. When she returned home that same day, McGruther was waiting and he threatened to “smash up” her phone.

And in an incident on June 21 2024, he told the woman he had “nothing to live for” and began handing her his bank cards and keys.

“[She] suspected this was an attempt to put pressure on her and to make her feel guilty for not allowing him to move back,” Ms Mann said.

Threat to burn down garage while holding fuel can

Later in June, McGruther once again turned up at the home to argue with his ex.

“He was carrying a can full of fuel at this point and made threats to burn the garage of the property down,” Ms Mann said.

In August of last year, he announced he was “returning home”.

On that occasion, when an argument took place, he assaulted both his ex and another woman in the property.

Ms Mann said McGruther would continue to show up uninvited and become aggressive on “various occasions”.

In January this year he pinned his ex against a window when he arrived under the guise of showing up to walk the family dog.

And on a date in February, he lingered outside the home for about two hours when he could not force his way inside.

Resisted when police arrived

McGruther’s campaign of abuse would eventually lead to the police being alerted.

The court heard he showed up at the woman’s home every day between August 3 and 7 this year and barged his way into the property on the final occasion.

Police arrived at the scene and became his target.

“At this time, he began resisting constables,” Ms Mann said.

“He has continued to pull his arm away from officers at that time. Due to the accused’s behaviour, a further police unit was requested to attend prior to the accused being ultimately brought under control.”

Ms Mann added: “[The complainer] is in favour of a non-harassment order for as long as possible.”

‘Totally out of order’

McGruther’s solicitor, Marianne Milligan, said her client “deeply regrets” the choices he made.

“He was having difficulty accepting the breakdown of his marriage,” she said.

“He deeply regrets his actions and accepts he should have dealt with matters in another fashion.

“He accepts his behaviour was totally out of order. He has no defence for what has happened.”

Ms Milligan added that he accepted there was no saving his relationship but was “hoping” to salvage something with his children.

Fine has to be of ‘significant’ value

Sentencing him, Sheriff Craig Findlater said: “I take account of all the information before me.

“I note, in particular amongst that, the assessment of you as presenting as a minimal risk of further offending. I also take into account the background here.

“I am content to deal with these matters by way of a fine. That fine will have to be a significant one.”

McGruther, a first offender, was handed a total fine of £2,705, which he will pay at the rate of £200 per month.

In addition, he has been barred from making contact with his ex for the next four years except through a third-party relating to legal matters.

Sheriff Findlater also imposed non-harassment orders banning McGruther from contacting his two teenage children for six months.

“It provides, if nothing else, a cooling-off period from the end of these proceedings before any steps are made to build those bridges back up again,” the sheriff said.