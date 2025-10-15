Peterhead joiner’s campaign of domestic abuse after marriage collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Peterhead joiner’s campaign of domestic abuse after marriage collapse

Simon McGruther, 51, made repeated threats and even assaulted his ex in incidents spanning more than a year after she broke things off.

By Jamie Ross
Peterhead Sheriff Court.
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Peterhead joiner who turned violent when his relationship collapsed threatened to set fire to his ex’s garage in a campaign of abuse which lasted more than a year.

Simon McGruther appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he was sentenced for his vile behaviour following the breakdown of a nearly three-decade-long marriage.

The court heard his domestic abuse spanned from May 2024 to August of this year.

McGruther, who runs his own carpentry firm, threatened to drive his car into that of his ex, repeatedly turned up uninvited to his former family home and also assaulted her.

The 51-year-old has now been banned from contacting the woman and his children and has been fined more than £2,000.

46 missed calls, assault, and threats

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court that McGruther had been with his victim for 27 years before they split in April 2024.

Shortly after, while still living in the family home until May 7 of that year, he threatened to drive his van into that of family members and to smash up the house.

McGruther’s behaviour would worsen after he left the property.

That same month, he assaulted another woman within the home during an argument with his ex, grabbing her arms and causing bruising.

In June, his former partner received 46 missed calls and 17 voicemails demanding to know where she was. When she returned home that same day, McGruther was waiting and he threatened to “smash up” her phone.

And in an incident on June 21 2024, he told the woman he had “nothing to live for” and began handing her his bank cards and keys.

“[She] suspected this was an attempt to put pressure on her and to make her feel guilty for not allowing him to move back,” Ms Mann said.

Threat to burn down garage while holding fuel can

Later in June, McGruther once again turned up at the home to argue with his ex.

“He was carrying a can full of fuel at this point and made threats to burn the garage of the property down,” Ms Mann said.

In August of last year, he announced he was “returning home”.

On that occasion, when an argument took place, he assaulted both his ex and another woman in the property.

Ms Mann said McGruther would continue to show up uninvited and become aggressive on “various occasions”.

In January this year he pinned his ex against a window when he arrived under the guise of showing up to walk the family dog.

And on a date in February, he lingered outside the home for about two hours when he could not force his way inside.

Resisted when police arrived

McGruther’s campaign of abuse would eventually lead to the police being alerted.

The court heard he showed up at the woman’s home every day between August 3 and 7 this year and barged his way into the property on the final occasion.

Police arrived at the scene and became his target.

“At this time, he began resisting constables,” Ms Mann said.

“He has continued to pull his arm away from officers at that time. Due to the accused’s behaviour, a further police unit was requested to attend prior to the accused being ultimately brought under control.”

Ms Mann added: “[The complainer] is in favour of a non-harassment order for as long as possible.”

‘Totally out of order’

McGruther’s solicitor, Marianne Milligan, said her client “deeply regrets” the choices he made.

“He was having difficulty accepting the breakdown of his marriage,” she said.

“He deeply regrets his actions and accepts he should have dealt with matters in another fashion.

“He accepts his behaviour was totally out of order. He has no defence for what has happened.”

Ms Milligan added that he accepted there was no saving his relationship but was “hoping” to salvage something with his children.

Fine has to be of ‘significant’ value

Sentencing him, Sheriff Craig Findlater said: “I take account of all the information before me.

“I note, in particular amongst that, the assessment of you as presenting as a minimal risk of further offending. I also take into account the background here.

“I am content to deal with these matters by way of a fine. That fine will have to be a significant one.”

McGruther, a first offender, was handed a total fine of £2,705, which he will pay at the rate of £200 per month.

In addition, he has been barred from making contact with his ex for the next four years except through a third-party relating to legal matters.

Sheriff Findlater also imposed non-harassment orders banning McGruther from contacting his two teenage children for six months.

“It provides, if nothing else, a cooling-off period from the end of these proceedings before any steps are made to build those bridges back up again,” the sheriff said.