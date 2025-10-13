Man in court accused of pepper spray attacks in Aberdeen hospital

A man has appeared in court facing assault charges after pepper spray was allegedly fired inside Aberdeen’s accident and emergency department.

Piotr Huczynski, 37, appeared in court today facing more than a dozen charges, including two under the Firearms Act.

It comes after the A&E department was temporarily closed after the incident at around 5.30pm on Friday.

It understood a noxious gas – believed to be pepper spray – was released inside the hospital, injuring two people and sparking the closure.

Huczynski appeared in private this afternoon and was remanded in custody.

He has been charged with three assaults, three counts of threatening and abusive behaviour, possession of a weapon that can discharge a noxious liquid, reckless discharge of a firearm, drug supply and possession.

Closure caused backlog of patients

He has also been charged with three offences under the Road Traffic Act, including driving without insurance.

NHS Grampian chief executive, Laura Skaife-Knight, said on Friday: “An incident at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary resulted in the temporary closure of the hospital’s Emergency Department.

“It has since reopened. Other areas of the hospital were not affected.

“We are currently dealing with a large backlog of patients as a result and, as always, would ask patients only attend the department in an emergency.

“Due to the nature of the incident we cannot comment further.”