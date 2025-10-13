Man in court accused of pepper spray attacks in Aberdeen hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man in court accused of pepper spray attacks in Aberdeen hospital

The A&E department was shut in the wake of the incident and now Piotr Huczynski, 37, has appeared in court. 

By David McPhee and Ewan Cameron
The alleged assaults took place at the Accident and Emergency department of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The alleged assaults took place at the Accident and Emergency department of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A man has appeared in court facing assault charges after pepper spray was allegedly fired inside Aberdeen’s accident and emergency department.

Piotr Huczynski, 37, appeared in court today facing more than a dozen charges, including two under the Firearms Act.

It comes after the A&E department was temporarily closed after the incident at around 5.30pm on Friday.

It understood a noxious gas – believed to be pepper spray – was released inside the hospital, injuring two people and sparking the closure.

Huczynski appeared in private this afternoon and was remanded in custody.

He has been charged with three assaults, three counts of threatening and abusive behaviour, possession of a weapon that can discharge a noxious liquid, reckless discharge of a firearm, drug supply and possession.

Closure caused backlog of patients

He has also been charged with three offences under the Road Traffic Act, including driving without insurance.

NHS Grampian chief executive, Laura Skaife-Knight, said on Friday: “An incident at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary resulted in the temporary closure of the hospital’s Emergency Department.

“It has since reopened. Other areas of the hospital were not affected.

“We are currently dealing with a large backlog of patients as a result and, as always, would ask patients only attend the department in an emergency.

“Due to the nature of the incident we cannot comment further.”

 