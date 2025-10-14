WATCH: Retired lorry-driver’s careless overtake caught on dashcam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

WATCH: Retired lorry-driver’s careless overtake caught on dashcam

David Henderson, 83, overtook multiple vehicles on the A835 near Ullapool when it was not safe to do so, causing another vehicle to take evasive action to avoid a collision

By Jenni Gee
The careless overtake was caught on dashcam. Image: Crown office
The careless overtake was caught on dashcam. Image: Crown office

A retired lorry driver found himself in court after a careless overtake on the A835 was caught on dashcam.

David Henderson, 83, overtook multiple vehicles at Corry Point south of Ullapool when it was not safe to do so.

His manoeuvre was so careless that an oncoming driver was forced to brake to a stop to avoid a head-on collision.

Henderson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of careless driving on September 24 of last year.

The charge details how Henderson overtook multiple vehicles when it was unsafe to do so, drove into the opposing carriageway and into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing it to take evasive action.

Watch the careless overtake:

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court it was 4.37pm when the witness and his wife were travelling northwards on the trunk road, around two miles south of Ullapool.

As the driver travelled at between 50 and 60mph with an open section of straight road ahead, they saw Henderson’s car coming towards them, initially in the southbound lane, before pulling out to overtake.

The witness noted three vehicles in front of Henderson, with a small gap between the first and second and a larger gap between the second and third.

Overtake forced oncoming car to brake

“He thought the accused  was going to pull back in, however, the accused has continued his overtake,” Ms Gray said.

The prosecutor played dashcam footage recorded by the witness’s vehicle for the court, which showed the two cars narrowly missing each other.

She said police had been contacted after the incident and had confirmed that Henderson was the driver at the time.

Solicitor John MacColl, for Henderson, told the court his client was a retired HGV driver who had been driving for 60 years without incident.

He said: “He is familiar with the road. He had seen that there were relatively slow moving vehicles in front of him and pulled out to effect the overtake of what he thought was two vehicles.”

Mr MacColl explained that it turned out the gap between the second and third vehicle was “not big enough to pull into” and as a result his client had “effected the manoeuvre seen on the footage there.”

Driving ‘fell below expected standard’

He conceded the pensioner’s driving had fallen below the expected standard, but asked Sheriff David Mackie to take into consideration the fact that Henderson used his car to access care for certain medical conditions.

Sheriff Mackie told Henderson: “It is a pity that you find yourself in court at this stage of your life.

“I take account of your unblemished record for all of those years until now.”

He fined him £510 and imposed six penalty points on the pensioner’s licence.