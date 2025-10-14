WATCH: Retired lorry-driver’s careless overtake caught on dashcam

A retired lorry driver found himself in court after a careless overtake on the A835 was caught on dashcam.

David Henderson, 83, overtook multiple vehicles at Corry Point south of Ullapool when it was not safe to do so.

His manoeuvre was so careless that an oncoming driver was forced to brake to a stop to avoid a head-on collision.

Henderson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of careless driving on September 24 of last year.

The charge details how Henderson overtook multiple vehicles when it was unsafe to do so, drove into the opposing carriageway and into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing it to take evasive action.

Watch the careless overtake:

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court it was 4.37pm when the witness and his wife were travelling northwards on the trunk road, around two miles south of Ullapool.

As the driver travelled at between 50 and 60mph with an open section of straight road ahead, they saw Henderson’s car coming towards them, initially in the southbound lane, before pulling out to overtake.

The witness noted three vehicles in front of Henderson, with a small gap between the first and second and a larger gap between the second and third.

Overtake forced oncoming car to brake

“He thought the accused was going to pull back in, however, the accused has continued his overtake,” Ms Gray said.

The prosecutor played dashcam footage recorded by the witness’s vehicle for the court, which showed the two cars narrowly missing each other.

She said police had been contacted after the incident and had confirmed that Henderson was the driver at the time.

Solicitor John MacColl, for Henderson, told the court his client was a retired HGV driver who had been driving for 60 years without incident.

He said: “He is familiar with the road. He had seen that there were relatively slow moving vehicles in front of him and pulled out to effect the overtake of what he thought was two vehicles.”

Mr MacColl explained that it turned out the gap between the second and third vehicle was “not big enough to pull into” and as a result his client had “effected the manoeuvre seen on the footage there.”

Driving ‘fell below expected standard’

He conceded the pensioner’s driving had fallen below the expected standard, but asked Sheriff David Mackie to take into consideration the fact that Henderson used his car to access care for certain medical conditions.

Sheriff Mackie told Henderson: “It is a pity that you find yourself in court at this stage of your life.

“I take account of your unblemished record for all of those years until now.”

He fined him £510 and imposed six penalty points on the pensioner’s licence.