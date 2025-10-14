Violent thug sent back to prison after bottling man in Aberdeen city centre

A violent Aberdeen offender has been returned to prison after he committed a near-identical bottle assault on Union Street.

Tony Emslie, 42, admitted to injuring his victim by repeatedly striking a man over the head with a glass bottle.

Emslie was previously jailed for a similar offence in 2023 when he struck a tourist with a bottle.

This new offence was committed just metres away from the old assault and took place after he had been released early from jail.

Vicious assault captured on CCTV

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told the court that at around 7.45 pm on June 15 this year, Emslie and some friends were on Union Street consuming alcohol.

A male approached the group with his partner and struck up a conversation.

A short time later, as the couple were turning away to leave, Emslie approached him from behind and struck him once to the back of the head with a glass bottle.

The man turned and began to back away from Emslie, at which point he lashed out, striking his victim again and again to the head with the bottle.

Most of this incident was captured on CCTV.

Emslie then fled the area before being apprehended by police later.

The victim suffered a 6cm laceration to the back of his head, the fiscal depute told the court.

In the dock, Emslie pleaded guilty to one count of assault to injury.

A similar incident was reported in May 2023, where Emslie, having again been released early from prison, was jailed for striking a man who was visiting the Granite City with a glass bottle.

On this occasion, he was jailed for 13 months.

‘Cycle of offending’

Defence solicitor Iain McGregor told the court that his client has very little recollection of what happened that night.

“Mr Emslie says that there is some history between himself and the complainer and the complainer’s partner – that’s what was at the root of this,” Mr McGregor said.

“He became involved in a fairly heated discussion and reacted in a manner that was inappropriate.”

Making reference to his client’s long list of previous convictions for violence, Mr McGregor said: “It is a cycle of offending Mr Emslie would like to break.

“At the time, he was heavily under the influence of alcohol and other substances, and this is also a cycle he would like to break.”

Back to jail

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Emslie he had carried out a “violent attack” on his victim as he was walking away from him and which “caused him severe injury”.

“You have at least four previous convictions for violent offences and as a result you leave me no option but to sentence you to prison today,” she said.

Sheriff Johnston informed Emslie, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, that she was returning him to prison for him to serve out the remaining 303 days from his previous sentence.

She also jailed Emslie for 14 months in relation to this new offence.

