Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man locked up after admitting indecently messaging 20 different children

Jack Penman, 21, was said to have humiliated and distressed his victims, all girls between the ages of 13 and 15.

By Joanne Warnock
The Aberdeen Sheriff Court entrance.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen man has been placed behind bars after he admitted communicating indecently with 20 different girls.

Jack Penman, 21, was convicted of sending indecent messages to the children, who he believed were aged between 13 and 15.

The offences all took place between December 2023 and August 2024, and one involved Penman contacting an undercover police officer who was posing as a child.

Indecent communication

The charges state that Penman “intentionally” sent sexual communications to the 20 named children for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or to humiliate, distress or alarm them.

It goes on to say the paedophile uttered sexual remarks to them.

The charge states that Penman sent photos of himself to the police decoy, telling her he was pleasuring himself, and asked her to send photos of herself. He also told her he wanted to engage in sexual activity with her.

Pled guilty to charges

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Penman pled guilty to a further charge of making indecent images of children in February 2024.

All the offences took place either at an address in Wood Street, Aberdeen, or another in Duns, Berwickshire, according to court papers.

Penman, whose address was given as Seaton Walk, Aberdeen, admitted all 21 charges.

Sheriff Lesley Johnstone placed Penman under the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register and placed him on remand, deferring sentence for reports until next month.

 