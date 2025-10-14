Mearns man jailed for trying to murder childhood sweetheart with van

A Mearns man has been jailed for eight years for attempting to murder the childhood sweetheart he married after they reconnected following 40 years apart.

Alan Johnston and Kaye Ford-Johnston had a teenage romance scuppered when Johnston moved to Shetland aged 15.

They married in 2017 after reuniting on social media and rekindling their relationship.

However, the union turned sour, and in the midst of divorce proceedings Johnston hit his wife with his Maxus van in a field near their home last year.

Joiner Johnston, of Laurencekirk, was convicted after a trial at the High Court in Dundee.

Domestic abuser convicted after trial

Jurors spent a day-and-a-half deliberating before unanimously convicting him of a campaign of domestic abuse, spanning from June 2020 until the murder bid on March 4 2024, when he drove his van into his wife.

He then pursued her, seized her by the hair, threatened to set her alight with petrol and said he would kill her.

Previously, domestic abuser Johnston had shouted at his wife, made derogatory remarks, poured water on her, struck her on the head and dictated her movements within their home, including preventing her from accessing certain rooms.

He controlled her access to the internet, threatened her with violence and made attempts to prevent the sale of their cottage.

On one occasion, he parked his vehicle in close proximity to her, watched her and revved his engine.

Johnston appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and was released on bail in connection with domestic abuse charges before he tried to murder her.

‘You threatened to set her alight’

Johnston returned for sentencing to the High Court in Edinburgh after background reports had been prepared.

Judge Lord Ericht, said: “While you were in the process of getting divorced you attempted to murder your wife with your car.

“When that did not succeed, you chased after her and threatened to set her alight.”

He noted Johnston had breached a domestic abuse interdict and bail conditions and the reports suggested there is a “high risk of reoffending”.

Lord Ericht went on to praise two schoolchildren for coming to the aid of Ms Ford-Johnston.

“I commend those who came to your aid, in particular the two schoolchildren for their alertness in noticing what was going on and their quick thinking in telling adults.”

He handed Johnston a 10-year extended sentence, with eight years in jail and two on licence.

Other sentences of 18 months for the domestic abuse and three years for breaching the interdict will run concurrently.

An indefinite non-harassment order was imposed in relation to his wife, banning the 62-year-old from contacting her again.

Sentencing welcomed

Moira Orr, who leads on homicide and major crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said:

“Alan Johnston is a calculating and controlling domestic abuser whose actions could have had devastating consequences.

“Prosecutors were able to demonstrate a course of abusive behaviour which culminated in him attempting to murder his estranged wife with a vehicle.

“Johnston has now been held accountable following this prosecution, which should send a clear message to those who commit this type of offending.

Childhood romance

The couple hit the headlines in 2017 when it was revealed they had got married four decades after being separated following a childhood romance, which saw them engaged when they were 15.

Johnston was taken to Shetland weeks later due to his father’s job.

They lived entirely separate lives for 35 years, each marrying and having children, until reconnecting on social media.

Kaye, an oil support worker, said at the time: “We just met up and hit it off straight away. It was just a case of let’s finish what we started. We just waited 35 years to do it.”