Jail for man who embezzled £30k from dementia-stricken father-in-law

A man who embezzled £30,000 from his dementia-stricken father-in-law has been jailed for 16 months.

Donald Kennedy, 58, had been granted a guardianship for his wife’s father, William Fraser, who had been diagnosed with vascular dementia and moved into a home.

But concerns were soon raised about spending on an account for which Kennedy held a debit card – with an investigation later revealing money had been spent on a car, holiday and band merchandise, among other things.

His wife Morag, who had initially been charged alongside Kennedy, had her not guilty plea accepted by the Crown after her husband admitted responsibility.

Kennedy appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted embezzling £30,000 between April 23 2021 and February 3 2023 at his home in Bogton Road, Forres, and elsewhere.

He had initially denied taking £41,030.26, but changed his plea once the figure was amended.

Band merchandise bought

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that Mr Fraser, who has since died, was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2020 and admitted to a care home.

In July of that year, Mr Fraser’s daughter Morag and Kennedy applied for a guardianship order, which was granted by Inverness Sheriff Court, providing the pair with control over Mr Fraser’s welfare and financial affairs.

As part of the process, Kennedy was issued a debit card for Mr Fraser’s account.

When Mr Fraser’s home was sold for £77,000, a Moray Council employee requested a bank statement so they could recalculate the fees due for his care.

At this point, several payments out of the account were queried.

These included payments to Kennedy’s wife and daughter and a spend of £30 on merchandise for the Stornoway band Peat and Diesel.

A social worker also raised concerns over “financial misappropriation”and an employee of NHS Highlands contacted the Office of the Public Guardian (OPG).

Embezzlement endangered pensioner’s care home place

Mrs Gair told the court that, during this time, “William Fraser’s placement at the care home was put at risk due to non-payment of fees”.

When the OPG contacted Kennedy for clarification, he attempted to justify the spending on the account, the fiscal depute said.

Kennedy claimed that spending on fuel covered trips to visit Mr Fraser’s care home in Grantown on Spey.

The OPG, however, concluded that the spending was not for Mr Fraser’s benefit and the account was frozen.

An investigation revealed that there was “daily” spending on the account, which included supermarket shopping and a week’s caravan holiday, as well as the purchase of a car, vehicle repairs and registration plates.

When Kennedy was arrested, he gave a “mainly no comment” interview to police, the court was told.

The court heard that the monies had since been repaid by insurers.

At the sentencing hearing, defence solicitor Robert Cruickshank told Sheriff David Havie that his client had been “a constant support” to Mr Fraser when he moved into the care home, attending on a regular basis to visit him.

Vulnerable victim

He said his client’s crimes had followed “an initial aspiration to be attentive” and acknowledged his client had claimed he “never did anything without Mrs Fraser wanting it to happen.”

Sheriff Harvie noted this was claiming “permission from a man who had dementia” and Mr Cruickshank confirmed that his client acknowledged his wrongdoing, hence his guilty plea.

Sheriff Harvie told Kennedy: “Mr Fraser had vascular dementia, he was vulnerable and clearly lacked capacity – hence why you were appointed to look after his interests.

“You were in a position of trust, you had funds which were his which you were appointed to administer for his benefit, but instead of doing so and making decisions for your father-in-law, who wasn’t capable of making them for himself because of his condition and because of his vulnerability, you chose instead to take decisions that were for your benefit – to the value of tens of thousands of pounds.

‘Scandalous and abhorrent’ behaviour

“I have already touched on some of the things that you used it for – tyres for a vehicle, for band merchandise, registration plates, a stay in a caravan park, repair work on a car and transfers of cash and withdrawals – I don’t know what you used the money for, other than it wasn’t for Mr Fraser’s benefit.

“People are appointed to these important roles day in and day out by courts and in doing so the courts and the public at large expect those appointed to conduct themselves in the utmost good faith for the benefit of the vulnerable person who is incapable of acting for themselves.

“So when it comes to someone who accepts embezzling – stealing – from such a vulnerable person, the courts have to be very clear in setting an example to those who are placed in positions of trust who might be tempted to behave in the scandalous and abhorrent way that you have behaved in this case.”

He jailed Kennedy for 16 months, back-dated to September 2 of this year.