Fraserburgh driver who wanted a takeaway among those handed bans

Four drivers each walked away with either road bans or points after appearing at Peterhead Sheriff Court this week.

Joanna Nurek, Gedvilas Evaldas, Craig Cessford and Neil Duffus each appeared in the dock for separate crimes relating to motoring offences which spanned from November last year to earlier this month.

Their cases called in Peterhead, with Sheriff Craig Findlater handing three of the four periods of disqualification.

Only Nurek, who was found intoxicated within a car, walked away with her privileges intact.

Mum of three picked up from car drunk

Fscal depute Anne Mann said Nurek was picked up at about 7.25pm on March 15 this year following a call from someone concerned about her wellbeing.

They would find the 30-year-old on New Pitsligo‘s High Street in a grey Audi A4.

Ms Mann said she admitted to driving the vehicle there and consuming alcohol earlier in the day.

However, on being charged, she stated: “I wasn’t driving.”

Defence solicitor Ross Dow, representing Nurek, said the mum-of-three had been reacting to personal difficulties at the time of the offence and has been “extremely worried” about the outcome since.

“She has taken this very seriously,” he said.

“She has reflected on all of this. She seems to have good insight to this offence. She has, essentially, learned from this. She has taken appropriate steps since the offence.

“It was reaction to a highly emotive situation.”

Nurek, whose address was given as School Place in New Pitsligo, would be found to have 98mcg of alcohol within 100ml of breath at the time of her arrest.

Sheriff Findlater handed Nurek 10 penalty points after she admitted being drunk in control of a vehicle.

In addition, Nurek will be under the supervision of the social work department for the next six months.

‘I want to go home’

Fraserburgh fish factory worker Evaldas Gedvilas, whose address as given as Noble Street in the Broch, had been caught driving through his hometown on August 2 this year.

Members of the public had flagged down police who were on Finlayson Street to alert them of his driving. At the time, about 2.50pm, he was behind the wheel of a grey Honda Civic.

Ms Mann said that when officers caught up with the 31-year-old they could smell alcohol coming from him. He would record a reading of 120mcg of alcohol in his breath sample – more than five times over the legal limit.

Replying to his caution and charge, Ms Mann said Gedvilas responded: “I want to go home.”

Marianne Milligan, representing him at his hearing, said Gedvilas had attended a friend’s party the night before and was under the impression he would be fine to drive the following day.

Branding it a “wake-up call”, Ms Milligan said: “Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

“He is remorseful. It’s his own fault, there was no level of planning.”

Sheriff Findlater banned Gedvilas for three years, telling him: “To be clear, that runs from now. You cannot drive home from this court.”

Gedvilas was also fined £590.

Failed attempt to run away to avoid breath test for Ellon man

Craig Cessford, whose address was given as Heather Crescent in Ellon, had come to the attention of police on November 12 last year when they spotted his Citreon DS3 being driven “extremely slowly” on King Street in Peterhead, Ms Mann told the court.

Revealing the incident happened at about 1.10am in the morning, Ms Mann said: “On speaking with the accused, they noted dilated pupils and that the accused was extremely fidgety.

“They also noted an empty can of lager behind the driver’s seat within the vehicle.

“On trying to carry out a roadside breath test, the accused attempted to run away from officers at the time.”

A search of the car and Cessford would turn up 3.5g of cannabis worth about £30 and 5.7g of mephedrone worth about £80.

A blood test would later detect 0.47mcg of M-cat within his system.

Representing the 31-year-old, George Hilton-Rhind said his client had turned to mephedrone as a way to self-treat his ADHD, as the labourer found it easier to obtain than prescription drugs.

“It’s his belief that in using the mephedrone, he was easing his ADHD symptoms,” he said.

Cessford was banned for two years and handed a £670 fine.

Takeaway leads to Peterhead man crossing paths with the law

Neil Duffus, meanwhile, was caught out when he made the decision to take his Vauxhall Grandland out on September 20 this year to grab a takeaway in Fraserburgh.

Unfortunately, the 33-year-old was not insured for the vehicle.

Ms Mann said it was about 11pm when the Asco employee was spotted travelling on the town’s Watermill Road.

Taken to the local police station, he refused to cooperate with testing procedures.

Ms Mann said: “At that point, the accused provided his reason as ‘just no’.”

Ms Milligan, representing Duffus whose address was given as Forrest Road in Peterhead, said her client had allowed his former partner to arrange insurance on the car and had not realised the policy was not in effect.

“When he was stopped by the police officers, he accepts they were only trying to do their job,” she added.

“He accepts he was a bit off with them. He was annoyed with himself for going out for the takeaway.”

Duffus was banned from driving for a year and must pay a £690 fine.