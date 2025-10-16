‘High risk’ offender caught with child abuse videos avoids jail

A “high risk” paedophile caught with a sick stash of child abuse photos and videos has avoided jail at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Michael Allardes had more than five hours of video footage, some of which included “sadistic sexual activity”, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Devices found in a search of his home contained some images that were deemed to be category A – featuring the most serious abuse.

Some of the images featured girls as young as two.

Allardes, 34, appeared at Inverness Sheriff court for sentencing, having previously admitted two charges related to downloading and possessing the material between January 2023 and July 2024.

Search warrant uncovered sick stash

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Emily Hood had told the court: “On July 3 2024, police executed a search warrant at the home address of the accused.”

As a result of the search, devices were recovered.

The first was examined and 12 child abuse images were found featuring girls aged between five and 15. The second device contained 16 images of girls aged seven to 15 engaged in activity with adults and each other.

Five of the images were category A – the most serious. Nine were category B and the rest category C.

A sub-folder on one of the devices contained 127 video files of girls aged two to fifteen. Some of these featured “sadistic sexual activity”.

When categorised, 84 of the videos were deemed to be category A, 18 category B and 25 category C – all were accessible to the user.

More than five hours of video footage

The videos had a combined runtime of five hours, six minutes and 46 seconds.

Allardes was cautioned and arrested. He gave a “no comment” interview to police.

At the sentencing hearing, solicitor Graham Mann, for Allardes, acknowledged that his client had been identified as falling into the “high risk” category.

He told the sheriff the circumstanceswe “extremely unfortunate”, adding that it was against a background of “personal history” and “family history” that there had been “an escalation” to a point where Allardes was “finding it difficult to try and resist trying to find the type of material he was interested in”.

He said: “He is ashamed of his behaviour.”

Sheriff Harvie told Allardes, of Logie Estate, Forres: “The matter to which you pled guilty is a serious matter – a custodial sentence is an option available to the court.”

He said: “I’m conscious that you have attempted to undertake programme work yourself in the interim period – that is a strong indicator that you understand the seriousness not only of this matter, but more importantly of the matters that you yourself need to address.”

He placed Allardes on a community payback order with three years supervision, 230 hours of unpaid work and a requirement that he take part in the Moving Forward 2 Change programme for sexual offenders.

The sheriff also imposed conditions controlling Allardes’ internet access and contact with children.

The sheriff said the sentence was imposed: “In the hope that, particularly the programme requirement, will address underlying issues and mean that you don’t trouble the court again.”

He warned Allardes: “If you did, it is highly unlikely that you would be given a chance like this again.”

Allardes was also placed on the sex offenders register for three years.