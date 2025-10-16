Aberdeen domestic abuser who burned partner admits prolonged behaviour

An Aberdeen man who set fire to his partner’s hair and burnt her body with a cigarette has been convicted of a catalogue of domestic abuse.

William Murray, 39, pled guilty to one charge of domestic abuse and another of contacting the woman while banned from doing so.

Charges that Murray threatened two other people were dropped.

Nasty course of abusive behaviour

Murray was convicted of carrying out the abuse over 17 months and states he set fire to the woman’s hair and burned her on the body with a cigarette – all to her injury.

The charge goes on to say Murray, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, also prevented her from attending medical appointments and threatened her with violence via a third party if she gave evidence against him in court.

The woman was spat at, struck on the head, and forced to consume drugs.

Murray also locked her in a house if she refused to buy him more drugs.

Controlling and abusive

Murray was also convicted of monitoring her whereabouts, accusing her of infidelity and shouting derogatory remarks at her, as well as demanding that she bring food to his house.

Murray appeared via video link from HMP Grampian and spoke only to confirm his name and acknowledge his guilty pleas.

Sheriff Lesley Johnstone deferred sentence on Murray for a background report and a Restriction Of Liberty Order assessment until next month.

