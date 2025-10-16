Aberdeen domestic abuser who burned partner admits prolonged behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen domestic abuser who burned partner admits prolonged behaviour

William Murray also monitored his victim's whereabouts and prevented her from attending medical appointments.

By Joanne Warnock
William Murray admitted domestic abuse.
An Aberdeen man who set fire to his partner’s hair and burnt her body with a cigarette has been convicted of a catalogue of domestic abuse.

William Murray, 39, pled guilty to one charge of domestic abuse and another of contacting the woman while banned from doing so.

Charges that Murray threatened two other people were dropped.

Nasty course of abusive behaviour

Murray was convicted of carrying out the abuse over 17 months and states he set fire to the woman’s hair and burned her on the body with a cigarette – all to her injury.

The charge goes on to say Murray, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, also prevented her from attending medical appointments and threatened her with violence via a third party if she gave evidence against him in court.

The woman was spat at, struck on the head, and forced to consume drugs.

Murray also locked her in a house if she refused to buy him more drugs.

Controlling and abusive

Murray was also convicted of monitoring her whereabouts, accusing her of infidelity and shouting derogatory remarks at her, as well as demanding that she bring food to his house.

Murray appeared via video link from HMP Grampian and spoke only to confirm his name and acknowledge his guilty pleas.

Sheriff Lesley Johnstone deferred sentence on Murray for a background report and a Restriction Of Liberty Order assessment until next month.

