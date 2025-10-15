Aberdeen masseuse behind bars after admitting sexual assaults at city holistic clinic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen masseuse behind bars after admitting sexual assaults at city holistic clinic

Yu Tang Wang was working at the clinic on Aberdeen's George Street when the attacks took place.

By Joanne Warnock
Yu Tang Wang admitted two sexual assaults while working as a masseuse at Herbal Clinic
An Aberdeen masseuse has been put behind bars after he admitted carrying out two sexual assaults while working at a holistic therapy centre in the city.

Yu Tang Wang, 76, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to plead guilty to two charges of sexually assaulting two women, dating back to July 2022 and September 2024.

The offences all took place while Wang was working as a masseuse at the Herbal Clinic on George Street, a Chinese medicine centre.

The court was told Wang, who was previously listed as a Chinese doctor, no longer works at the establishment.

Placed on remand to protect public

The charges state that Wang had been “breathing heavily” while massaging one woman and had pressed his “clothed genitals” against her hand and arm.

Another charge relating to a different female victim states Wang went much further and sexually assaulted her during a massage by touching her genitals and kissing her on the mouth.

Speaking on Wang’s behalf, solicitor Paul Barnett asked for his client to be allowed bail, arguing that he had no previous convictions and was no longer working at the clinic.

He said: “There has never been any suggestion of him breaching his bail conditions – he understands that the court will take a serious view of these offences.

“He understands that a custodial sentence may well be imposed.”

Sentence deferred

Sheriff Lesley Johnstone, however, refused bail for Wang, saying that given the “very serious nature” of his crimes, it was in the public interest to place him on remand.

Wang, of Burnside Walk, Aberdeen, was also made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act and was ordered to return to court next month for sentencing.