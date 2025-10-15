Aberdeen masseuse behind bars after admitting sexual assaults at city holistic clinic

An Aberdeen masseuse has been put behind bars after he admitted carrying out two sexual assaults while working at a holistic therapy centre in the city.

Yu Tang Wang, 76, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to plead guilty to two charges of sexually assaulting two women, dating back to July 2022 and September 2024.

The offences all took place while Wang was working as a masseuse at the Herbal Clinic on George Street, a Chinese medicine centre.

The court was told Wang, who was previously listed as a Chinese doctor, no longer works at the establishment.

Placed on remand to protect public

The charges state that Wang had been “breathing heavily” while massaging one woman and had pressed his “clothed genitals” against her hand and arm.

Another charge relating to a different female victim states Wang went much further and sexually assaulted her during a massage by touching her genitals and kissing her on the mouth.

Speaking on Wang’s behalf, solicitor Paul Barnett asked for his client to be allowed bail, arguing that he had no previous convictions and was no longer working at the clinic.

He said: “There has never been any suggestion of him breaching his bail conditions – he understands that the court will take a serious view of these offences.

“He understands that a custodial sentence may well be imposed.”

Sentence deferred

Sheriff Lesley Johnstone, however, refused bail for Wang, saying that given the “very serious nature” of his crimes, it was in the public interest to place him on remand.

Wang, of Burnside Walk, Aberdeen, was also made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act and was ordered to return to court next month for sentencing.