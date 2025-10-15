Man jailed over large scale Keith cannabis farm

A man has been jailed over his involvement in a large-scale cannabis farm near Keith.

Trung Hoang was one of four men who fled the scene when officers arrived at the industrial unit housing the illegal operation.

The plantation had been discovered after a power cut led engineers and police to the premises.

No value was put on the cannabis growing operation when the case called at Inverness Sheriff Court, however, police at the time said it was worth £800,000.

Hoang, who is from Vietnam, was later linked to the crime by DNA on a toothbrush found at the scene. He later told police: “I was forced to do it.”

Hoang, 26, appeared from custody in Inverness for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

At that hearing, fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that, on October 20 2024, a residential property on the B9104 near Keith reported a power cut to SSE.

An engineer was deployed and the issue was identified.

“It was suspected that there may be a cannabis cultivation nearby, as the issue was similar to one they had dealt with previously,” Mrs Gair told the court.

Four men fled on foot

“On arrival of the police, four males fled the locus through the side door, making off on foot over a burn and through a wooded area, making good their escape,” the fiscal depute said.

A police dog was called in and picked up a scent, which stopped at an unclassified road.

Following information from a local taxi firm, Hoang was traced and arrested.

His DNA was later found on a toothbrush recovered from within the unit.

When cautioned and charged, Hoang told police: “I owed money in Vietnam, I was forced to do it or else I would have been harmed and my family.”

His case was then referred to the National Human Trafficking Unit, which decided there were no reasonable grounds to conclude that the accused was a victim of modern slavery.

“He accepts this decision,” Mrs Gair told the court.

‘A victim of human trafficking’

Solicitor Grant Daglish, for Hoang said: “In July 2023 he was found to have been a victim of modern slavery and human trafficking.

He said a second referral from Police Scotland following this arrest had made the opposite finding, due to a lack of information.

He confirmed his client was not in the country legally but was being provided with information on how to apply to stay.

Mr Daglish said: “He was at the locus for two days, there were three other males there who all had authority over him.

“His position, had it not been obstructed by Police Scotland, would have been building the frameworks where I anticipate the drugs would have been farmed.”

Mr Daglish said there was “no commercial outcome” for Hoang other than “paying his debts as outlined”.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood confirmed to Sheriff David Harvie that the building had featured a number of separate “growing areas” containing hundreds of cannabis plants and seedlings.

Mr Daglish said his client was “very much at the bottom of the chain here”.

Sheriff Harvie told Hoang: “It is very clear that this was a large-scale operation.

“It appears to be accepted that you had a lesser role in this particular cultivation and that you were there for a relatively short period of time.

“However, such large-scale operations are candidly, just on an industrial scale and are clearly commercial […] they are also, candidly, far too prevalent.”

He acknowledged that Hoang had “a lesser role” and handed down a jail sentence of 28 months, backdated to October 30 of last year.