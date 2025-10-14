Roofer on trial accused of killing Inverurie dad in fight at Stonehaven builder’s merchants

A roofer has gone on trial accused of killing an Inverurie dad by throwing him against the side of a pick-up truck, where he struck his head and died.

Rodney Shaw, 52, is facing a charge of culpable homicide in connection with the death of roughcaster David McGuinness, 30.

Mr McGuinness passed away following a clash in the yard of GPH Builders Merchant in the Spurryhillock Industrial Estate, Stonehaven, after the pair got into an argument over money.

Jurors at the High Court in Aberdeen were shown CCTV footage from the yard on the morning of September 26 2023 in which the two men can be seen getting into a heated confrontation.

In the footage, the pair disappeared behind Mr McGuinness’s van during the fight and are seen holding each other as others within the yard attempt to separate them.

Two witnesses gave evidence that they then heard “a bang”, with one saying he turned to see Mr McGuinness strike his head and go into cardiac arrest.

Mr McGuinness, a father-of-four, later died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Shaw, of William Rodger Drive, Montrose, denied the charge against him and entered a special defence of self-defence.

Dad went to ‘have a word’ with accused, jury told

On the first day of trial, Mr McGuinness’s brother, Thomas, gave evidence.

He was working with his sibling that day and told the jury his brother had seen Shaw’s work van parked up within the yard.

He said David told him he was going to “have a word” with Shaw about money he was owned for work that had been carried out.

On the CCTV, the roughcaster can be seen knocking on the window of Shaw’s van, at which point Shaw rolls down the window and appears to either attempt to punch or push Mr McGuinness away.

As Shaw exits his van, the two become embroiled in a fight with both men’s arms flailing in the air.

Soon after, Mr McGuinness is seen to fall to the ground and lie there seemingly motionless.

‘No signs of aggression coming from my brother’

Asked about this moment by advocate depute David Dickson, Thomas McGuinness claimed he saw Shaw with a “smile on his face” and holding a can of Red Bull.

During cross-examination, Shaw’s defence advocate, John Scullion KC put it to Thomas McGuinness that his brother had been someone who’d held a “grudge” over his client in relation to a debt and had been the instigator of the incident.

He put it to the witness that his brother had blocked Shaw’s van before getting out and being verbally abusive to him.

“No, that’s not correct,” Mr McGuinness replied.

Mr Scullion put it to him that his brother David had been heard to say that he was going to “chap” Shaw on the chin or “going to crack him”.

“He never said he was going to crack anyone,” Mr McGuinness replied, adding: “I have never heard those words come out of my brother’s mouth.”

Asked if his brother had approached Shaw aggressively, he again told Mr Scullion that “there were no signs of aggression coming from my brother at all”.

Shaw looked ‘concerned’, court told

GPH Builder’s employees Christopher Roberts and Daniel Todd also gave evidence, stating that they had been aware of a “tussle” going on within the yard before hearing a “bang”.

The pair were first on the scene, with Mr Todd calling the emergency services while Mr Roberts carried out CPR on Mr McGuinness.

Asked by Mr Scullion how Mr Shaw appeared during this time, Mr Todd stated that he was “smoking and looking fairly concerned”.

The trial, before Judge Andrew Miller, continues.

