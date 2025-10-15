Children crawled through window after drink-driving Banff mum crashed car

Two children had to crawl through a window of an overturned car after a Banff mum crashed while nearly five times the drink-driving limit.

Sarah McGregor was in Banff Sheriff Court on Wednesday to be sentenced after she earlier admitted to blowing a reading of 104mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The limit is just 22mcg.

The 35-year-old’s lawyer told the court her client was a secret alcoholic drinking to cope with her own difficulties and the ill-health of her mother.

The solicitor, Alannah Comerford, also took issue with The Press and Journal’s readers, saying their comments in the wake of the case were “horrific”.

McGregor has now been banned from driving for the next 16 months.

Kids ‘crying hysterically’ for their mum

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin said McGregor’s two children were in her Ford Fiesta at the time of the crash, shortly after 8.15am.

A homeowner on St Catherine Street in Banff heard a “loud noise” and looked out their window to see McGregor’s car on its roof.

“The witness walked out to view the accused’s vehicle and saw two small children crawling from the driver’s side window out of the vehicle,” Ms Martin said.

“She noted the children appeared upset and were crying hysterically for their mum.”

McGregor would then be seen to crawl out of the window.

When police arrived, she was receiving treatment in the back of an ambulance.

“[Police] were unsure how the incident occurred,” Ms Martin added.

“When constables spoke with the accused, they formed the opinion that she was impaired through alcohol as they detected the odour of alcohol emanating from her.”

Defence makes issue of P&J readers’ comments

Representing McGregor, Ms Comerford said her client had cooperated fully with police at the scene.

She did, however, take issue with press coverage surrounding the case.

“From my own observations, the matter was reported in the local paper prior to any facts being heard in this court and the comments were horrific,” she said.

“Ms McGregor did see them. [It’s] entirely for our local press to comment, Ms McGregor understands that, but some of the comments were horrific.

“That, of course, has not assisted with her mental health in any way.”

Alcohol was ‘coping mechanism’ for McGregor

Telling the court that McGregor had been “hiding” her addiction to alcohol, Ms Comerford added that drink was being used as a way to get through personal difficulties.

“What this boils down to, m’lord, is a very deep-rooted addiction with alcohol that was being used as an unhealthy coping mechanism in Ms McGregor’s life,” Ms Comerford said.

“There is no justification, no excuse for Ms McGregor’s decision to drive that morning. She does not in any way seek to justify or excuse it.”

The defence solicitor added that McGregor, who she described as “regretful and remorseful”, has since sought help with her alcoholism.

“She has been abstinent since this occurred,” she added.

“She’s very much learned her lesson.”

Ban has to ‘reflect’ high reading, says sheriff

In addition to banning McGregor, whose address was given as Ardanes Brae in Banff, from the roads, Sheriff Robert McDonald also told her to fall under the supervision of the council’s social work department for the next year.

“It’s a very high reading,” he said.

“It’s not quite, but it’s almost five times the legal limit, and I have to reflect that in the length of the disqualification.

“I would have banned you for two years in respect of this. However, you pled guilty at the earliest opportunity and, therefore, you’re entitled to a discount on that.”

McGregor, who spoke only to confirm her name at the hearing, will also complete 100 hours of unpaid work within the community over the next six months.