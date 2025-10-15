Abusive boyfriend gets life for ‘depraved’ murder of Claire Leveque

A man who murdered the girlfriend he claimed to “love” by repeatedly stabbing her at his mum’s remote Shetland home has been found guilty and jailed for a minimum of 25 years.

Aren Pearson, 41, stabbed defenceless Claire Leveque, 24, more than two-dozen times at his mother’s property in Sandness, Shetland, on February 11 2024.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh heard how 19 of the stab wounds were inflicted on Claire’s face and neck.

The deadly attack took place at the end of a campaign of domestic abuse which he waged on Claire.

It has now emerged that Pearson was granted UK citizenship four days after Claire’s death.

Claire – who told Pearson that she’d come to Scotland from her home in Canada. But she was subjected to physical assaults and subjected to verbal abuse.

Following the assault, Pearson, a fellow Canadian, repeatedly confessed to inflicting deadly wounds on Claire to a 999 operator and police officers who attended the bloody crime scene.

He also made a confession to medics who treated him for superficial injuries which he inflicted upon himself at a hospital in Lerwick.

But despite these admissions, Pearson went to trial claiming that he saw Claire repeatedly stab herself and that he wasn’t responsible for murdering her.

His claims caused great emotional pain to members of Claire’s family who travelled from their north American homes to hear harrowing evidence describing the full extent of Claire’s injuries.

On Wedneday, jurors put an end to Pearson’s outrageous claims by finding him guilty of murdering and assaulting Claire in the months before to death.

Judge Lord Arthurson told Pearson would be jailed for life with a minimum of 25 years, saying it was a murder of “exceptional depravity”.

Lord Arthurson said: “Your much younger girlfriend, your victim in this case, was isolated and vulnerable in Sandness.

“You had from almost the outset of her arrival there subjected her to a cruel campaign of violence and coercive control.

“On the afternoon of 11 February 2024, in the garage, you inflicted some 36 injuries or injury clusters to her head and neck.

“You inflicted at least 26 defined stab wounds.

“You embedded a knife within your victim’s skull. You inflicted injuries in the area of her eyes, nose and ear. You sliced her right nostril. You repeatedly inflicted blunt force trauma to her head, neck and body. She sustained significant defensive injuries.

“You compressed her neck and submerged her head and body in water in a final attempt to finish her off by drowning her. You took a video of her lifeless body in the hot tub.

“Ms Leveque died a squalid death of quite unimaginable multifaceted violence, including in particular severe and frenzied instrumental violence, all at your hands.

“This was a sustained episode of feral butchery.”

Killer’s lies

During proceedings, jurors heard an emergency services phone call made by his mother Hazel, from her home in Sandness on February 11 2024.

Hazel – who died earlier this year – phoned the emergency services because Aren told her he killed his partner Claire Leveque in a hot tub.

The court heard an audio recording of the call made by Hazel.

They heard Aren take the phone from his mum to tell the operator that he also stabbed himself and that he drove his Porsche into the “ocean”.

He said: “Hello, hi, my name is Aren Pearson. I’ve just killed my girlfriend in the hot tub in the garage.

“I stabbed her about 40 times in the heart, stomach, face, neck and back.

“I stabbed myself in the neck four times.

“Like, I can’t live the fact that I killed my stupid c**t of a girlfriend. She drank too much… and p***ed me off.

“I drove my Porsche right into the ocean – it’s gone yeah, she is dead. I definitely killed her – to make sure I drowned her after I stabbed her several times and beat her the f**k up really badly and I’m like you know.”

Killer ‘looked like a zombie’

Hazel also told the operator that her son was acting “aggressively” and had turned “extremely violent” in the three weeks leading up to the incident.

She said that her son had lots of “issues” and that he had mental health problems.

She also told the operator that the hot tub was “full of blood.”

She said: “I tried to get her out of the water. He’s done something really terrible.”

Hazel said that Claire’s injuries were so bad she didn’t recognise her.

Describing this call, Hazel told officers of how Aren was acting like a “zombie” at the time of the murder.

She added: “Aren did not look like my son. He was just like the way a zombie looks”

The court also heard how following his arrest, Pearson was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick after being detained in connection with Claire’s death.

The jury heard how Pearson told staff that he had stabbed himself in the neck, had consumed brake fluid and had driven his car, which the jury has heard was a Porsche, off a pier.

Family hails justice

This prompted doctors to administer an antidote for the brake fluid and to order a CT scan to investigate his neck injuries.

A&E consultant Dr Caroline Heggie told prosecutor Margaret Barron that Pearson also made a remark which “stuck with her”.

She added: “He said ‘I’ve been trying to get rid of her for a while.’”

Speaking outside court, Claire Leveque’s cousin, Hope Ingram, paid tribute to her late relative’s memory.

She said: “This has been a long and exhausting week that was dragged out unnecessarily, and all because of Aren Pearson.

“I want to say thank you to everybody, to the detectives, to the crown, to the judge, to the members of the jury who sat there and listened to all this intense evidence.

“Because of this, today, we were able to get justice for Claire, hopefully start a new path that helps other victims, suffering from domestic violence and being able to move forward and come forward.”