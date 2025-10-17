Aberdeen taxi row assault ended when attacker’s trousers fell down

An Aberdeen businessman has been fined after admitting assaulting a man during an argument over a taxi.

Christopher Lamont only stopped his attack because his trousers fell down, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The 30-year-old pled guilty to one charge of assault, which took place at around 2.15am on December 8 last year.

The court heard how Lamont saw a taxi outside the Travelodge hotel on Bridge Street.

Fiscal depute Sophia Ramzan said another man – the victim – was already there speaking to the taxi driver, and when Lamont approached, an argument broke out.

Argument about a taxi

She said: “[Lamont] punched the complainer on the head, which resulted in him stumbling backwards.

“Following this, the complainer grabbed [Lamont] by his shoulders and chest in response.”

Ms Ramzan went on to describe a “struggle” between the two men, during which the victim fell to the ground.

“Mr Lamont repeatedly punched him while he was down there,” Ms Ramzan said.

“Punching him several times.

Trousers dropped

“The only reason he stopped was because his trousers fell down.”

The attack was captured on CCTV and camera operators reported it to the police, who arrived on the scene just minutes later.

Lamont was arrested and replied: “I don’t understand – it was self-defence”.

The court was told the victim was aged 24 at the time and sustained some soreness to his face.

Drink-fuelled grapple

Lamont’s defence agent Neil McRobert said the CCTV footage had been helpful to establish what had happened, as both men had been on a night out and alcohol had been consumed.

Mr McRobert explained that it had been clear to his client that the taxi driver was not willing to take the other man in his taxi.

“Mr Lamont approached the taxi driver to speak to him, and the driver said he would be willing to take him and his friends home,” Mr McRobert said.

‘Drink did not help’

“The complainer took umbrage at that and made a physical move towards Mr Lamont.

“In response to that, Mr Lamont punched the complainer – the complainer stumbled back, then took hold of Mr Lamont from behind.

“There is a grapple and while the complainer is on the ground, Mr Lamont throws three or four punches, and the matter comes to an end.

“No doubt drink did not help.”

Sheriff Eric Brown fined Lamont, of Elmfield Terrace, Aberdeen, £300.