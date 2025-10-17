Aberdeen taxi row assault ended when attacker’s trousers fell down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen taxi row assault ended when attacker’s trousers fell down

Christopher Lamont, 30, clashed with another taxi passenger and punches were thrown.

By Joanne Warnock
Christopher Lamont appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
An Aberdeen businessman has been fined after admitting assaulting a man during an argument over a taxi.

Christopher Lamont only stopped his attack because his trousers fell down, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The 30-year-old pled guilty to one charge of assault, which took place at around 2.15am on December 8 last year.

The court heard how Lamont saw a taxi outside the Travelodge hotel on Bridge Street.

Fiscal depute Sophia Ramzan said another man – the victim – was already there speaking to the taxi driver, and when Lamont approached, an argument broke out.

Argument about a taxi

She said: “[Lamont] punched the complainer on the head, which resulted in him stumbling backwards.

“Following this, the complainer grabbed [Lamont] by his shoulders and chest in response.”

Ms Ramzan went on to describe a “struggle” between the two men, during which the victim fell to the ground.

“Mr Lamont repeatedly punched him while he was down there,” Ms Ramzan said.

“Punching him several times.

Trousers dropped

“The only reason he stopped was because his trousers fell down.”

The attack was captured on CCTV and camera operators reported it to the police, who arrived on the scene just minutes later.

Lamont was arrested and replied: “I don’t understand – it was self-defence”.

The court was told the victim was aged 24 at the time and sustained some soreness to his face.

Drink-fuelled grapple

Lamont’s defence agent Neil McRobert said the CCTV footage had been helpful to establish what had happened, as both men had been on a night out and alcohol had been consumed.

Mr McRobert explained that it had been clear to his client that the taxi driver was not willing to take the other man in his taxi.

“Mr Lamont approached the taxi driver to speak to him, and the driver said he would be willing to take him and his friends home,” Mr McRobert said.

‘Drink did not help’

“The complainer took umbrage at that and made a physical move towards Mr Lamont.

“In response to that, Mr Lamont punched the complainer – the complainer stumbled back, then took hold of Mr Lamont from behind.

“There is a grapple and while the complainer is on the ground, Mr Lamont throws three or four punches, and the matter comes to an end.

“No doubt drink did not help.”

Sheriff Eric Brown fined Lamont, of Elmfield Terrace, Aberdeen, £300.