More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen woman fined for losing control of ‘snarling’ dog which bit police officer

At one point, Jodie Gray's dog - described as an "XL bully-type" - was running free in Aberdeen city centre.

By Joanne Warnock
Jodie Gray appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
An Aberdeen woman who recklessly let an aggressive dog run free and bite a police officer has been fined.

Jodie Gray, 46, had been looking after her daughter’s dog – described in court as being an “XL bully type”- on September 17 this year.

Police spotted Gray on St Nicholas Street, not long after midday.

Dog was not muzzled

Fiscal depute Sophia Ramzan told the court that the dog with Gray was not wearing a muzzle and described it as matching the “size and shape of an XL bully”.

“The dog began to bark aggressively at the officers,” Ms Ramzan explained. “Whilst pulling on the lead the accused was holding onto.

“It was making attempts to move towards the officers – she was struggling to hold the dog back.”

The court heard the officers told Gray to get the dog under control, but she ignored them and continued to move towards them.

No control over dog

“At no time did she have control of the dog,” Ms Ramzan said.

“At one point, the dog came close enough that it began snapping its teeth at one of the officers.

“This caused the officer to take a step back.”

The dog continued to “snarl and snap” at the officers and made a jump for one of their legs and attempted to bite them.

The officer responded with a foot “in defence”.

Dog bit police officer’s boot

“This caused the dog to make contact with the officer’s boot, biting it, but not fully biting through it,” Ms Ramzan said.

“The accused was not in control of the dog, which was now running free.”

The dog did eventually run back to Gray, and control was regained, the court was told.

Gray admitted one charge of acting in a culpable and reckless manner by allowing the dog to run free and bite a police officer.

Dog in police custody

Gray’s defence agent Alex Burn asked that the matter be dealt with swiftly without the need for background reports, as the dog had been placed in police custody since the incident.

He said: “It is an expensive scenario – her daughter is paying towards the lodging fees at £55 per week.

“This was a young puppy, who was excitable. As an ex-police dog handler myself, I know they can be immature and enthusiastic at that age.

“The dog was clearly excitable, and she should have had it under control.

No injuries

“No injury was sustained and the dog has no history of biting people – this was an inexperienced person in charge of a dog.

“It was culpable and reckless – she should take on some dog training.”

Sheriff Eric Brown asked what would become of the dog.

Mr Burn replied: “It is in custody until the end of this case – this has been an expensive scenario.”

Sheriff Brown fined Gray, of Bonnyview Drive, Aberdeen, £170.

 