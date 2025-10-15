Witness describes dad being ‘rugby tackled’ before Stonehaven death

The yard supervisor of a builder’s merchant where a father-of-four died following a fight has said he saw the man accused of his death “rugby tackle” him.

Tradesman Rodney Shaw, 52, is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen, accused of culpable homicide of roughcaster David McGuinness, 30.

Mr McGuinness, from Inverurie, passed away following a clash in the yard of GPH Builders Merchant in the Spurryhillock Industrial Estate, Stonehaven, after the pair got into an argument over money.

Yard supervisor Darren Eglund, 46, gave evidence that he saw Mr McGuinness “aggressively” approach Shaw’s works van and accuse him of “ripping him off” in relation to building work.

The two men then became involved in a violent altercation where Mr Eglund said he saw Shaw “rugby tackle” Mr McGuinness.

However, this was called into question by Shaw’s defence advocate, John Scullion, who claimed Eglund had earlier told police he hadn’t seen what happened to Mr McGuinness in his final moments.

Mr McGuinness later died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Shaw, of William Rodger Drive, Montrose, denies the charge against him and entered a special defence of self-defence.

Worker describes fight

On the second day of the trial, Mr Eglund told advocate depute David Dickson from the witness box that he had seen Mr McGuinness challenge Shaw and “give him verbal abuse”.

Mr Eglund said he saw Mr McGuinness shouting “do you remember ripping me off?” at Shaw before the two men began grappling.

Mr Eglund said he shouted for the pair to stop, which they did for a brief period, before the fight started up again.

Mr Eglund said he then saw Shaw “rugby tackle” Mr McGuinness and “shove” him into the side of his Ford Transit truck, where he struck his head.

“Davie collapsed underneath his pickup truck, and he went blue straight away,” Mr Eglund said, adding that he checked Mr McGuinness’s “and there was nothing”.

Shaw’s defence advocate, John Scullion, put it to Eglund that he had made no mention of the “rugby tackle” during his initial statement to police.

Mr Scullion asked Eglund why he had given two statements – one before and another after he had viewed the CCTV from the GPH yard.

The lawyer read an excerpt from Mr Eglund’s first police statement, where he stated he hadn’t seen what happened to Mr McGuinness before he fell to the ground because other people were in the way.

“What you are remembering is an interpretation of the CCTV that you were shown later on, in October 2024, isn’t that right?” Mr Scullion asked.

“Yes,” Mr Eglund replied.

The defence advocate pressed him further: “This had been discussed between you and your colleagues in the intervening period, had it not?

Mr Eglund agreed that it had.

“What’s happened in the intervening period is that you have spoken to other people about it and seen CCTV that has affected your evidence in court, hasn’t it?” Mr Scullion asked.

“Yes,” Mr Eglund replied

The trial, before Judge Andrew Miller, continues.