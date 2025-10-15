Witness describes dad being ‘rugby tackled’ before Stonehaven death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Witness describes dad being ‘rugby tackled’ before Stonehaven death

Rodney Shaw is accused of culpable homicide and his lawyer questioned the account of the witness at the High Court trial.

By David McPhee
Rodney Shaw arriving at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
The yard supervisor of a builder’s merchant where a father-of-four died following a fight has said he saw the man accused of his death “rugby tackle” him.

Tradesman Rodney Shaw, 52, is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen, accused of culpable homicide of roughcaster David McGuinness, 30.

Mr McGuinness, from Inverurie, passed away following a clash in the yard of GPH Builders Merchant in the Spurryhillock Industrial Estate, Stonehaven, after the pair got into an argument over money.

Yard supervisor Darren Eglund, 46, gave evidence that he saw Mr McGuinness “aggressively” approach Shaw’s works van and accuse him of “ripping him off” in relation to building work.

David McGuinness

The two men then became involved in a violent altercation where Mr Eglund said he saw Shaw “rugby tackle” Mr McGuinness.

However, this was called into question by Shaw’s defence advocate, John Scullion, who claimed Eglund had earlier told police he hadn’t seen what happened to Mr McGuinness in his final moments.

Mr McGuinness later died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Shaw, of William Rodger Drive, Montrose, denies the charge against him and entered a special defence of self-defence.

Worker describes fight

On the second day of the trial, Mr Eglund told advocate depute David Dickson from the witness box that he had seen Mr McGuinness challenge Shaw and “give him verbal abuse”.

Mr Eglund said he saw Mr McGuinness shouting “do you remember ripping me off?” at Shaw before the two men began grappling.

Mr Eglund said he shouted for the pair to stop, which they did for a brief period, before the fight started up again.

Mr Eglund said he then saw Shaw “rugby tackle” Mr McGuinness and “shove” him into the side of his Ford Transit truck, where he struck his head.

“Davie collapsed underneath his pickup truck, and he went blue straight away,” Mr Eglund said, adding that he checked Mr McGuinness’s “and there was nothing”.

Shaw’s defence advocate, John Scullion, put it to Eglund that he had made no mention of the “rugby tackle” during his initial statement to police.

Forensics experts at the scene of the incident.

Mr Scullion asked Eglund why he had given two statements – one before and another after he had viewed the CCTV from the GPH yard.

The lawyer read an excerpt from Mr Eglund’s first police statement, where he stated he hadn’t seen what happened to Mr McGuinness before he fell to the ground because other people were in the way.

“What you are remembering is an interpretation of the CCTV that you were shown later on, in October 2024, isn’t that right?” Mr Scullion asked.

“Yes,” Mr Eglund replied.

The defence advocate pressed him further: “This had been discussed between you and your colleagues in the intervening period, had it not?

Mr Eglund agreed that it had.

“What’s happened in the intervening period is that you have spoken to other people about it and seen CCTV that has affected your evidence in court, hasn’t it?” Mr Scullion asked.

“Yes,” Mr Eglund replied

The trial, before Judge Andrew Miller, continues.