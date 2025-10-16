Roofer denies killing Inverurie dad as jury goes out in ‘trial by VAR’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roofer denies killing Inverurie dad as jury goes out in ‘trial by VAR’

The jury tasked with determining if Rodney Shaw is responsible for the death of Inverurie dad David McGuinness has been told there are no "winners" in the case.

By Jamie Ross
Rodney Shaw denies the charge against him at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
The lawyer defending a man accused of killing an Inverurie dad has urged a jury to find his client not guilty in what he said was a “trial by VAR”.

Defence advocate John Scullion made the comments on the fourth day of evidence at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Rodney Shaw, 52, is facing a single charge of the culpable homicide of dad-of-four David McGuinness, who died following a scuffle in the yard of GPH Builders Merchant in Stonehaven on the morning of September 26 2023.

The two men had become embroiled in an argument over cash at the Spurryhillock Industrial Estate after Mr McGuinness, a 30-year-old roughcaster, approached Shaw about the money.

Shaw is accused of attacking Mr McGuinness at the scene, which resulted in him suffering a cardiac arrest and later dying.

As the case drew to a close, Mr Scullion asked the jury to acquit his client of the charge, pointing to 48 seconds of silent CCTV footage which has been shown repeatedly throughout the trial.

‘It was heartbreaking’, says accused

Today, Shaw was the only witness to give evidence in his defence.

The roofer told the court that he had felt frightened and was trying to defend himself when he saw Mr McGuinness blocking in his van and then approaching his driver’s side window.

At the time, he said he was at the yard to pick up a tarpaulin.

“The guy came out and he started shouting. He was shouting ‘you robbed me’,” he said.

“I put the window down so far, not fully down, and he was screaming and shouting. He was shouting and screaming so much – he was spitting and slavering all over me.”

Shaw said he then attempted to push the other man away before exiting his vehicle and getting involved in a scuffle after Mr McGuinness.

He said: “I thought this guy is going to end up hitting me. I felt terrified.

“We grabbed each other and it was just like a struggle with both of us. Once I got hit and my glasses came off, I threw a couple punches. I don’t know [if they connected].

“The two of us lost our footing and the two of us fell.”

Shaw said the fight then stopped, and he would later be told by police Mr McGuinness had died.

“I just felt terrible,” he added.

“It was indescribable, to be honest. It was heartbreaking.”

Asked if he could have run away rather than get involved in the fracas, Shaw said: “I didn’t have that option.”

Shaw, of William Rodger Drive in Montrose, has lodged a special defence of self-defence.

Rodney Shaw arriving at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

‘I never started it’

The court had been shown a 48-second clip from the supply yard, which showed the incident taking place.

Advocate depute David Dickson put it to Shaw that the video showed him throw Mr McGuinness into the side of his own vehicle and be the aggressor.

Shaw responded: “That’s not the way I see it.

“I was trying to grab him to get everything stopped. I was terrified. I didn’t want any of this to ever happen.

“I do feel sorry for the guy. I never started it.”

Throughout Shaw’s evidence, interruptions from the public gallery prompted Judge Andrew Miller to issue warnings to those in attendance.

A woman would later be barred from the courtroom when proceedings resumed before lunch.

Police at the scene of the incident at GPH Builders Merchants in Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson

Could have died at ‘any’ time

The jury in the case has now been tasked with coming to a verdict.

In a speech to them, Mr Scullion said the trial at times resembled an attempt by football referees to analyse video replays.

The lawyer said: “Unfortunately, ladies and gentlemen, at times this resembled a trial by VAR where slowed down, soundless footage appeared to replace what witnesses actually saw in real-time during a very short incident.

“David McGuinness was a man who bore a grudge.

“Mr McGuinness sent his friend messages telling him Rodney Shaw deserved a ‘chap on the chin for his p**h’. And when he saw him, he was going to ‘crack him’.

“Is it any wonder Rodney Shaw felt threatened and didn’t know what David McGuinness was going to do next as he screamed and shouted at him through the window of his van?”

Mr Scullion added that whatever the outcome, there would be no “winners” in the case.

Asking the jury to consider the “quality” of the Crown’s evidence, he said: “It may not be the most important decision that you will ever make in your own lives, but it is certainly the most important decision that anyone will ever make in Rodney Shaw’s life.

“There can be no winners in this case.”

Doctors’ evidence

On Wednesday, the court had heard from two doctors that an underlying heart problem – ischaemic heart disease – had contributed in Mr McGuinness’s death and that he had “scarring of the heart” from a previous cardiac event.

It was unclear if Mr McGuinness knew he had the condition himself.

Mr Scullion, however, invited the jury to use that fact in their own finding.

“Mr McGuinness died from ischaemic heart disease caused by the narrowing of the major arteries to his heart,” he told them.

“He could have died following any emotionally stressful event. Mr McGuinness could have died at any time from any sudden physical activity.

“Mr Shaw never knew anything about Mr McGuinness’s heart condition.”

David McGuinness died following an altercation at a builder’s merchants in Stonehaven. Image: Police Scotland

‘No need’ for Shaw to engage

Mr Dickson, meanwhile, had urged the men and women of the jury to convict.

“I suggest to you that Mr Shaw did not act in self-defence,” he said.

“He was in a safe environment. He could have stayed where he was. I suggest to you there was no need for him to come out of the van.

“The law says you have to take your victim as they are. Forty-eight seconds is not a long time, but you have seen yourself what has happened. He did not act in self-defence.”

The jury in the case will return tomorrow to resume their deliberations.