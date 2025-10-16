Roofer denies killing Inverurie dad as jury goes out in ‘trial by VAR’

The lawyer defending a man accused of killing an Inverurie dad has urged a jury to find his client not guilty in what he said was a “trial by VAR”.

Defence advocate John Scullion made the comments on the fourth day of evidence at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Rodney Shaw, 52, is facing a single charge of the culpable homicide of dad-of-four David McGuinness, who died following a scuffle in the yard of GPH Builders Merchant in Stonehaven on the morning of September 26 2023.

The two men had become embroiled in an argument over cash at the Spurryhillock Industrial Estate after Mr McGuinness, a 30-year-old roughcaster, approached Shaw about the money.

Shaw is accused of attacking Mr McGuinness at the scene, which resulted in him suffering a cardiac arrest and later dying.

As the case drew to a close, Mr Scullion asked the jury to acquit his client of the charge, pointing to 48 seconds of silent CCTV footage which has been shown repeatedly throughout the trial.

‘It was heartbreaking’, says accused

Today, Shaw was the only witness to give evidence in his defence.

The roofer told the court that he had felt frightened and was trying to defend himself when he saw Mr McGuinness blocking in his van and then approaching his driver’s side window.

At the time, he said he was at the yard to pick up a tarpaulin.

“The guy came out and he started shouting. He was shouting ‘you robbed me’,” he said.

“I put the window down so far, not fully down, and he was screaming and shouting. He was shouting and screaming so much – he was spitting and slavering all over me.”

Shaw said he then attempted to push the other man away before exiting his vehicle and getting involved in a scuffle after Mr McGuinness.

He said: “I thought this guy is going to end up hitting me. I felt terrified.

“We grabbed each other and it was just like a struggle with both of us. Once I got hit and my glasses came off, I threw a couple punches. I don’t know [if they connected].

“The two of us lost our footing and the two of us fell.”

Shaw said the fight then stopped, and he would later be told by police Mr McGuinness had died.

“I just felt terrible,” he added.

“It was indescribable, to be honest. It was heartbreaking.”

Asked if he could have run away rather than get involved in the fracas, Shaw said: “I didn’t have that option.”

Shaw, of William Rodger Drive in Montrose, has lodged a special defence of self-defence.

‘I never started it’

The court had been shown a 48-second clip from the supply yard, which showed the incident taking place.

Advocate depute David Dickson put it to Shaw that the video showed him throw Mr McGuinness into the side of his own vehicle and be the aggressor.

Shaw responded: “That’s not the way I see it.

“I was trying to grab him to get everything stopped. I was terrified. I didn’t want any of this to ever happen.

“I do feel sorry for the guy. I never started it.”

Throughout Shaw’s evidence, interruptions from the public gallery prompted Judge Andrew Miller to issue warnings to those in attendance.

A woman would later be barred from the courtroom when proceedings resumed before lunch.

Could have died at ‘any’ time

The jury in the case has now been tasked with coming to a verdict.

In a speech to them, Mr Scullion said the trial at times resembled an attempt by football referees to analyse video replays.

The lawyer said: “Unfortunately, ladies and gentlemen, at times this resembled a trial by VAR where slowed down, soundless footage appeared to replace what witnesses actually saw in real-time during a very short incident.

“David McGuinness was a man who bore a grudge.

“Mr McGuinness sent his friend messages telling him Rodney Shaw deserved a ‘chap on the chin for his p**h’. And when he saw him, he was going to ‘crack him’.

“Is it any wonder Rodney Shaw felt threatened and didn’t know what David McGuinness was going to do next as he screamed and shouted at him through the window of his van?”

Mr Scullion added that whatever the outcome, there would be no “winners” in the case.

Asking the jury to consider the “quality” of the Crown’s evidence, he said: “It may not be the most important decision that you will ever make in your own lives, but it is certainly the most important decision that anyone will ever make in Rodney Shaw’s life.

“There can be no winners in this case.”

Doctors’ evidence

On Wednesday, the court had heard from two doctors that an underlying heart problem – ischaemic heart disease – had contributed in Mr McGuinness’s death and that he had “scarring of the heart” from a previous cardiac event.

It was unclear if Mr McGuinness knew he had the condition himself.

Mr Scullion, however, invited the jury to use that fact in their own finding.

“Mr McGuinness died from ischaemic heart disease caused by the narrowing of the major arteries to his heart,” he told them.

“He could have died following any emotionally stressful event. Mr McGuinness could have died at any time from any sudden physical activity.

“Mr Shaw never knew anything about Mr McGuinness’s heart condition.”

‘No need’ for Shaw to engage

Mr Dickson, meanwhile, had urged the men and women of the jury to convict.

“I suggest to you that Mr Shaw did not act in self-defence,” he said.

“He was in a safe environment. He could have stayed where he was. I suggest to you there was no need for him to come out of the van.

“The law says you have to take your victim as they are. Forty-eight seconds is not a long time, but you have seen yourself what has happened. He did not act in self-defence.”

The jury in the case will return tomorrow to resume their deliberations.