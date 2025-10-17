Man guilty of killing dad of four in Stonehaven builder’s yard scuffle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man guilty of killing dad of four in Stonehaven builder’s yard scuffle

At the High Court in Aberdeen on Friday Afternoon, a jury found Rodney Shaw, 52, guilty by majority of the culpable homicide of David McGuinness.

By Jamie Ross
Montrose roofer Rodney Shaw, left, was accused of killing David McGuinness in Stonehaven.
A man has been convicted of killing a dad of four during a scuffle at a builder’s yard in Stonehaven.

Rodney Shaw, 52, was facing a single charge of the culpable homicide of David McGuinness, who died following a fight in the yard of GPH Builders Merchant in Stonehaven on the morning of September 26, 2023.

The two men had become embroiled in an argument over cash at the Spurryhillock Industrial Estate after Mr McGuinness, a 30-year-old roughcaster, approached Shaw about the money.

Shaw was accused of attacking the dad of four at the scene, which resulted in him suffering a cardiac arrest and later dying.

Shaw, of William Rodger Drive in Montrose, denied the charge and lodged a special defence of self-defence.

Police at the scene of the tragedy.

The jury retired yesterday afternoon and today returned a guilty verdict, by majority.

During Friday’s hearing, Judge Andrew Miller told Shaw: “Because you have never served a custodial sentence, I cannot proceed to sentence today.

“I make it clear: The full range of sentencing options will be available.”

Judge Miller called for criminal social work reports to be written before a sentencing hearing on December 5.

In the meantime, bail has been continued

CCTV evidence played to jury

The trial, at the High Court in Aberdeen, was shown CCTV footage from the yard on the morning of September 26, 2023, in which the two men can be seen getting into a heated confrontation.

Witnesses, including Mr McGuinness’s brother, Thomas, gave evidence.

Thomas McGuinness was working with his sibling that day and told the jury his brother had seen Shaw’s work van parked up within the yard.

He said David told him he was going to “have a word” with Shaw about money he was owed for work that had been carried out.

On the CCTV, the roughcaster can be seen knocking on the window of Shaw’s van, at which point Shaw rolls down the window and appears to either attempt to punch or push Mr McGuinness away.

As Shaw exits his van, the two become embroiled in a fight with both men’s arms flailing in the air.

Soon after, Mr McGuinness is seen to fall to the ground and lie there motionless.

Roofer describes confrontation

Yard supervisor Darren Eglund, 46, told the jury he saw Mr McGuinness “aggressively” approach Shaw’s works van and accuse him of “ripping him off” in relation to building work.

Mr Eglund said he saw Shaw “rugby tackle” Mr McGuinness.

Rodney Shaw gave evidence in his defence and told the court that he had felt frightened and was trying to defend himself when he saw Mr McGuinness blocking in his van and then approaching his driver’s side window.

At the time, he said he was at the yard to pick up a tarpaulin.

“The guy came out and he started shouting. He was shouting ‘You robbed me,” he said.

“I put the window down so far, not fully down, and he was screaming and shouting. He was shouting and screaming so much – he was spitting and slavering all over me.”

Shaw said he then attempted to push the other man away before exiting his vehicle and getting involved in a scuffle with Mr McGuinness.