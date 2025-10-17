‘He should pay’: Grieving mum of Inverurie man killed by roofer hits out after court drama

A grieving mum says the man who killed her son, an Inverurie dad of four, should pay for what he has done.

David McGuinness was killed on September 26 2023 when he got into a brawl at a Stonehaven builders’ merchant over alleged debts he was owed.

Following a four-day trial at the High Court in Aberdeen this week, Montrose man Rodney Shaw was ultimately found responsible for causing the fatal heart attack, which led to a family becoming shattered.

The 52-year-old, who left court obscuring his face and jumped into a waiting car before leaving the scene, will be sentenced in December for his crime.

The jury in the case found him guilty by majority of culpable homicide.

‘No words to describe the impact’

Last night, grieving Lyn Falconer spoke for the first time about the impact her son’s death has had on her family.

She had attended each day of the case, flanked by family members who sat through testimony from witnesses and doctors who gave evidence on what happened two years ago.

Describing her boy as the “glue” that held them together, Ms Falconer has now called for the courts to make Shaw pay.

“I’m glad we finally got justice for David,” she said on the steps of the High Court in Aberdeen on Friday afternoon, after hearing the jury state that they had reached a majority ‘guilty’ verdict in the case.

Ms Falconer added: “It’s been two years that [Shaw’s] had with his family but we haven’t had with David.

“There’s no words to describe the impact or what we’re going through.”

‘We knew it all along’

Asked if the conclusion of trial brought her any comfort, Ms Falconer added: “I wouldn’t say it’s comfort.

“It proved what we knew all along. It proves the jury saw what we saw on that CCTV.

“Nothing’s ever going to bring him back.”

‘My boy would help an old lady with her shopping’

The trial saw CCTV footage of the attack taking place.

It appeared to show Shaw throw a hand out of his van window towards Mr McGuinness, then exit and brawl in the yard of GPH Builders Merchant in the Spurryhillock Industrial Estate, Stonehaven.

In the footage, Mr McGuinness would be shown being slammed against the side of his own truck before collapsing.

Ms Falconer said watching it and hearing Shaw’ defence advocate try to pin blame on her son was “difficult”.

“A nicer person you would never get,” said Ms Falconer.

She added: “He’d see an old lady in the street struggling with her shopping and he’d be the first to stop his car and get out and help her.

“David wasn’t an aggressive person.”

She added that her son had allegedly been owed about £5,000 from Shaw for work he had carried out for him about two years prior to their meeting that fateful day.

“If David was that aggressive, within that years of wating for that money, he would have went looking for him,” the 49-year-old mum of two said.

“It was two years he was owed it.”

His son was meant to be with him that day, says mother

At about 3pm on Friday, the jury in the case returned their verdict.

Shaw, who sat in the dock flanked by security officers, gave no reaction to the outcome.

He would exit the court followed by his own family before leaving the building with his jacket hood obscuring his face before he could be approached for comment.

They left the scene in a car that was parked directly outside the court building while onlookers jeered.

In a final tribute to her son, Ms Falconer branded Mr McGuinness as the “glue” that held them all together.

“There’s no words that can describe the loss. None,” she said.

“David’s youngest, his son, was actually supposed to be with him that day which is scary because, obviously, my grandson would have been absolutely traumatised if he was there that day.

“He’s got three girls and one boy – they don’t have their dad to give them away when they get married.

“He took my boy’s life and he should pay for it.”

Shaw, of William Rodger Drive, Montrose, will return to court on December 5 to be sentenced. His bail has been continued until then.