McDonald’s drive-thru was scene of Fraserburgh woman’s attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

McDonald’s drive-thru was scene of Fraserburgh woman’s attack

Ausra Sableviciute attacked the man at the drive-thru window of Peterhead's McDonald's restaurant last year.

By Jamie Ross
Ausra Sableviciute attacked the man at Peterhead's McDonald's. Image: Facebook
Ausra Sableviciute attacked the man at Peterhead's McDonald's. Image: Facebook

A man was left not loving it after he was attacked at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Peterhead, a court has heard.

Peterhead Sheriff Court has heard how the man had been sitting at the window of the restaurant last year when he was approached by Ausra Sableviciute and hit twice.

The 37-year-old, whose address was given as Linds Brae in neighbouring Fraserburgh, had originally been handed hours of unpaid work for the crime.

But that order has now been revoked after her solicitor described her as struggling to cope with her reliance on alcohol.

She has now been handed a fine instead.

Drunk at the time of the attack

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court that a sheriff had originally handed Sableviciute 60 hours of unpaid work in April this year as punishment after she admitted to the assault.

The attack itself happened on August 9 2024.

“At about 8.30pm, the same date, the accused and an associate of the accused attended at the locus,” Ms Mann said.

“At this point the complainer was sitting next to the drive-thru window.

“The accused has approached the complainer, engaged in conversation, walked away, then returned and struck him.

“It was noted she was under the influence of alcohol at that time.”

Peterhead MacDonald's ban
McDonalds drive-thru, Buchan Way, Peterhead. Image: DC Thomson

‘She just cannot seem to function’

Defence solicitor Marianne Milligan said Sableviciute was “an alcoholic” and was finding it impossible to attend meetings to complete the hours of unpaid work.

“She just cannot seem to function in the morning,” she added.

“It causes her great problems. She is now in receipt of Universal Credit.

“I wonder in the circumstances m’lord would consider revoking the order and imposing a financial penalty in relation to this matter.”

Of the crime itself, the court also heard Sableviciute had no memory of the event and only accepted her guilt after being shown CCTV of the attack taking place.

Ms Milligan said: “As my lord has heard, she was intoxicated.”

Sentencing her again, Sheriff Craig Findlater withdrew the unpaid work order and imposed a fine of £200.

She will pay the penalty at the rate of £10 per fortnight.