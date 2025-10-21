McDonald’s drive-thru was scene of Fraserburgh woman’s attack

A man was left not loving it after he was attacked at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Peterhead, a court has heard.

Peterhead Sheriff Court has heard how the man had been sitting at the window of the restaurant last year when he was approached by Ausra Sableviciute and hit twice.

The 37-year-old, whose address was given as Linds Brae in neighbouring Fraserburgh, had originally been handed hours of unpaid work for the crime.

But that order has now been revoked after her solicitor described her as struggling to cope with her reliance on alcohol.

She has now been handed a fine instead.

Drunk at the time of the attack

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court that a sheriff had originally handed Sableviciute 60 hours of unpaid work in April this year as punishment after she admitted to the assault.

The attack itself happened on August 9 2024.

“At about 8.30pm, the same date, the accused and an associate of the accused attended at the locus,” Ms Mann said.

“At this point the complainer was sitting next to the drive-thru window.

“The accused has approached the complainer, engaged in conversation, walked away, then returned and struck him.

“It was noted she was under the influence of alcohol at that time.”

‘She just cannot seem to function’

Defence solicitor Marianne Milligan said Sableviciute was “an alcoholic” and was finding it impossible to attend meetings to complete the hours of unpaid work.

“She just cannot seem to function in the morning,” she added.

“It causes her great problems. She is now in receipt of Universal Credit.

“I wonder in the circumstances m’lord would consider revoking the order and imposing a financial penalty in relation to this matter.”

Of the crime itself, the court also heard Sableviciute had no memory of the event and only accepted her guilt after being shown CCTV of the attack taking place.

Ms Milligan said: “As my lord has heard, she was intoxicated.”

Sentencing her again, Sheriff Craig Findlater withdrew the unpaid work order and imposed a fine of £200.

She will pay the penalty at the rate of £10 per fortnight.