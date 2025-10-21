Turriff millionaire held knife to partner’s face after dating site reveal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Turriff millionaire held knife to partner’s face after dating site reveal

Mandy Bowman was sent images of her husband's dating profile from a family member, sparking a row which saw her cut his ear with a knife.

By Jamie Ross
Mandy Bowman's case called at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
A Turriff woman who once scooped a £1 million slots jackpot brandishing a knife at her partner’s face after finding him on a dating website.

Mandy Bowman appeared at Banff Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting her husband, who we have not named, and a police officer who attended to arrest her.

The 54-year-old, who won the Glossy Bingo’s Major Millions in 2016, will now be sentenced in the new year after being tasked with proving the incident was a one-off.

Husband suffered cut ear

The court heard Bowman, whose address was given as a rural property in Upper Balquhindachy near Turriff, had confronted her partner when a family member sent her screenshots of his profile on an online dating website on the night of September 23 this year.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin said Bowman and her husband had been together for 12 years before the night of the assault.

He had gone to bed at about 9.45pm after Bowman had consumed two bottles of wine.

Ms Martin said: “A short time later, after he retired to bed, Bowman received a text message from a family member, which appeared to have a picture of her husband on a dating website.

“Upon the accused receiving this message, she went upstairs and entered the bedroom and began to go through his mobile telephone whilst he was asleep.

“He woke up and observed Bowman going through his mobile phone, and she instructed him to pack a suitcase and move out of the property.”

She would then leave the bedroom and be followed into the kitchen by her partner.

There, Bowman would grab and hold a knife held against his ear causing a cut.

Knife woman told 999 operator

Ms Martin added: “The accused then went into the living room and called 999 and stated to the 999 call handler she had held a knife to her husband as he had cheated on her.”

Bowman would be arrested at the property and placed in the back of the police vehicle.

On the way to the Fraserburgh Police Station, however, she would complain of pain causing the arresting officer to open the back door, at which point Bowman was said to have “leaped” towards PC Sophie Blundell and pushed her to the chest, the court heard.

The second attack was captured on body-worn camera.

Mr Martin said Bowman’s husband was not supportive of a non-harassment order.

‘Marriage back on’

Defence solicitor Marianne Milligan confirmed the court the relationship between Bowman and her partner was now back on track.

“She and the complainer are back together.

“She had been drinking that night.

“He didn’t want things to go further but obviously, because of what has happened. it’s had to go further.”

Ms Milligan added that, at the time, Bowman’s discomfort in the back of the police car had been due to a hernia and she “accepted” acting in the manner described.

“There is a lot of things going on in the background that caused her to act in the fashion libelled,” she said.

At the time of her jackpot win, Mandy Bowman hoped to use the money to create an indoor riding school. Image: Facebook

‘In the first instance, let’s see’

After hearing the facts in the case, Sheriff Robert McDonald afforded Bowman the opportunity to prove the incident was a blip.

He warned her, however, that this did not mean she would escape punishment.

The sheriff said: “I’m going to defer sentence for three months for you to be of good behaviour.

“Now, sometimes, when I defer sentence it’s thought that if there is good behaviour, reports, there will be an admonishment.

“I’m not promising that in this case. But in the first instance, let’s see.”

Bowman will return to the dock on January 7 2026.

When she won her £1 million prize, Bowman and her husband had been married for two years.

They had hoped the money would help expand their farm business and create an indoor riding school.