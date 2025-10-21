Turriff millionaire held knife to partner’s face after dating site reveal

A Turriff woman who once scooped a £1 million slots jackpot brandishing a knife at her partner’s face after finding him on a dating website.

Mandy Bowman appeared at Banff Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting her husband, who we have not named, and a police officer who attended to arrest her.

The 54-year-old, who won the Glossy Bingo’s Major Millions in 2016, will now be sentenced in the new year after being tasked with proving the incident was a one-off.

Husband suffered cut ear

The court heard Bowman, whose address was given as a rural property in Upper Balquhindachy near Turriff, had confronted her partner when a family member sent her screenshots of his profile on an online dating website on the night of September 23 this year.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin said Bowman and her husband had been together for 12 years before the night of the assault.

He had gone to bed at about 9.45pm after Bowman had consumed two bottles of wine.

Ms Martin said: “A short time later, after he retired to bed, Bowman received a text message from a family member, which appeared to have a picture of her husband on a dating website.

“Upon the accused receiving this message, she went upstairs and entered the bedroom and began to go through his mobile telephone whilst he was asleep.

“He woke up and observed Bowman going through his mobile phone, and she instructed him to pack a suitcase and move out of the property.”

She would then leave the bedroom and be followed into the kitchen by her partner.

There, Bowman would grab and hold a knife held against his ear causing a cut.

Knife woman told 999 operator

Ms Martin added: “The accused then went into the living room and called 999 and stated to the 999 call handler she had held a knife to her husband as he had cheated on her.”

Bowman would be arrested at the property and placed in the back of the police vehicle.

On the way to the Fraserburgh Police Station, however, she would complain of pain causing the arresting officer to open the back door, at which point Bowman was said to have “leaped” towards PC Sophie Blundell and pushed her to the chest, the court heard.

The second attack was captured on body-worn camera.

Mr Martin said Bowman’s husband was not supportive of a non-harassment order.

‘Marriage back on’

Defence solicitor Marianne Milligan confirmed the court the relationship between Bowman and her partner was now back on track.

“She and the complainer are back together.

“She had been drinking that night.

“He didn’t want things to go further but obviously, because of what has happened. it’s had to go further.”

Ms Milligan added that, at the time, Bowman’s discomfort in the back of the police car had been due to a hernia and she “accepted” acting in the manner described.

“There is a lot of things going on in the background that caused her to act in the fashion libelled,” she said.

‘In the first instance, let’s see’

After hearing the facts in the case, Sheriff Robert McDonald afforded Bowman the opportunity to prove the incident was a blip.

He warned her, however, that this did not mean she would escape punishment.

The sheriff said: “I’m going to defer sentence for three months for you to be of good behaviour.

“Now, sometimes, when I defer sentence it’s thought that if there is good behaviour, reports, there will be an admonishment.

“I’m not promising that in this case. But in the first instance, let’s see.”

Bowman will return to the dock on January 7 2026.

When she won her £1 million prize, Bowman and her husband had been married for two years.

They had hoped the money would help expand their farm business and create an indoor riding school.