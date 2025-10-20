Aberdeenshire predator jailed after rape conviction at trial

A rapist has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years following a trial earlier this year in Aberdeen.

Mark Harrison, 54, was found guilty of raping one female, who was a teenager at the time, and of acting in a lewd and indecent manner towards a second, who was aged ten, at the time of his offending.

Harrison denied the charges against him, which also included an alleged sexual assault to a third woman, which the jury decided was not proven.

Historic offending

The offences were said to have taken place over a prolonged period at addresses across Aberdeenshire – with some dating back more than 20 years.

Appearing at Aberdeen High Court by video link from HMP Grampian, Harrison spoke only to confirm his name.

His defence counsel, Drew McKenzie KC, told the court his client still maintained his stance that there had been no offences committed.

During the trial it was stated by advocate depute Colin Edwards that Harrison raped one of his young victims on at least three occasions when she “incapable” of giving consent.

Victims gave evidence at trial

Jurors were told that, on one of these occasions, the teenage victim woke up to find her jogging bottoms had been pulled down.

When she asked Harrison what happened, he responded by saying: “I would tell you, but you’d call the police.”

Mr Edwards described the teen as “a vulnerable young person” who was often “incapacitated by drink or drugs”.

Denied offending

“If there is no consent, then that is rape,” the advocate depute said.

When confronted about it by police, Harrison – who was in his early 50s at the time of the incidents – made “no denial that there was an inappropriate relationship going on”.

Describing the age gap between the two as “extraordinary”, Mr Edwards accused Harrison of “grooming” at least one of the children over several years.

“This is not a situation where there was a one-off sexual encounter – there was grooming and manipulation and no due consent was given,” he said.

“What this shows is a degree of predatory conduct,” the advocate depute added.

On passing sentence, Judge Ian Wallace said Harrison’s background report portrayed him as posing a high risk to the public and of reoffending.

He said Harrison’s rape victim had been “significantly” impacted by his actions, and she had been a vulnerable person who had been “groomed and manipulated” by him.

Sentencing

Judge Wallace sentenced Harrison to seven-and-a-half years in prison and placed him on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Harrison was admonished for the charge of resisting arrest and assaulting three police officers in July 2023.

His imprisonment will be back dated to when he first went on remand in July 2023, and he will be subject to an extended sentence upon release for two years.

A non-harassment order was also imposed on Harrison banning him from contacting his rape victim indefinitely, and a further non-harassment order for his other victim was imposed for ten years.

