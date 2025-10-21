Moray catering boss placed under supervision after Aberdeen sexual assault conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray catering boss placed under supervision after Aberdeen sexual assault conviction

Calum Main, 42, of Hopeman, assaulted a man inside Aberdeen's Cheerz bar last year.

By Joanne Warnock
Calum Main appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Calum Main, owner at Calums Kitchen in Alves, Moray, Image: Jason Hedges

A Moray businessman has been placed under supervision after being convicted of a sexual assault in a busy Aberdeen city centre night spot.

Calum Main, 42, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced after being convicted at a trial earlier this year.

Sexual assault conviction

Main, who runs a catering business, was convicted of sexually assaulting a man inside Aberdeen’s Cheerz Bar on Exchange Street on September 16, 2024.

The charge states that Main had repeatedly tried to kiss the other man, who is not being named, repeatedly tried to touch him, hug him and fondle his genitals.

Main was also convicted of biting the man on the ear and kissing him on the neck and mouth all without his consent, whilst also presenting his cheek and “encouraging him to kiss your cheek”.

Calum Main, owner at Calum’s Kitchen in Alves, Moray was convicted of a sexual assault.

Main had denied the charge but was found guilty at a trial on August 25 this year.

Has shown remorse for actions

His defence agent Paul Gallagher said his client was remorseful.

Mr Gallagher added: “There is light at the end of the tunnel for Mr Main – he will not find himself in court again.”

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane said Main’s background report had some “plus points”.

She added: “You have shown remorse for your actions, and you are a first offender.

“I’m going to impose a short period of supervision and order that you take part in a programme of work for six months.”

Main, of Park Street, Hopeman, was placed under a community payback order with supervision for six months.

He was also added to the sex offenders register and made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for the six months.

Main’s restaurant, Calum’s Kitchen, made headlines during covid-19 when he developed a cocktail delivery service.

Cocktails on the menu included creations from Mr Main including with one including Earl Grey tea, another with Biscoff biscuits and one resembling liquorice allsorts.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.