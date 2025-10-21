Moray catering boss placed under supervision after Aberdeen sexual assault conviction

A Moray businessman has been placed under supervision after being convicted of a sexual assault in a busy Aberdeen city centre night spot.

Calum Main, 42, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced after being convicted at a trial earlier this year.

Sexual assault conviction

Main, who runs a catering business, was convicted of sexually assaulting a man inside Aberdeen’s Cheerz Bar on Exchange Street on September 16, 2024.

The charge states that Main had repeatedly tried to kiss the other man, who is not being named, repeatedly tried to touch him, hug him and fondle his genitals.

Main was also convicted of biting the man on the ear and kissing him on the neck and mouth all without his consent, whilst also presenting his cheek and “encouraging him to kiss your cheek”.

Main had denied the charge but was found guilty at a trial on August 25 this year.

Has shown remorse for actions

His defence agent Paul Gallagher said his client was remorseful.

Mr Gallagher added: “There is light at the end of the tunnel for Mr Main – he will not find himself in court again.”

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane said Main’s background report had some “plus points”.

She added: “You have shown remorse for your actions, and you are a first offender.

“I’m going to impose a short period of supervision and order that you take part in a programme of work for six months.”

Main, of Park Street, Hopeman, was placed under a community payback order with supervision for six months.

He was also added to the sex offenders register and made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for the six months.

Main’s restaurant, Calum’s Kitchen, made headlines during covid-19 when he developed a cocktail delivery service.

Cocktails on the menu included creations from Mr Main including with one including Earl Grey tea, another with Biscoff biscuits and one resembling liquorice allsorts.

