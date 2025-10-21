Peterhead barber assaulted over alleged row about attacker’s mum

A Peterhead barber was assaulted outside his shop by a former friend who confronted him about remarks he had allegedly made about his attacker’s mum, a court was told.

Sergejs Makejevs lashed out at the owner of Layla Mens Grooming, on Ellis Street, earlier this year.

He appeared in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court this week to face sentencing for the offence.

Reports on his background had previously been called for.

The 37-year-old, who was represented by defence solicitor Marianne Milligan, claimed his behaviour stemmed from digs made towards his mother by the shop’s owner.

‘There was an exchange of words, the accused appeared to be intoxicated’

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court that, around 6.25pm on July 8 this year, shop owner Hasan Goz and employee Sabri Duran were closing up when they became aware of Makejevs outside.

“They both know of the accused,” she said. “There was an exchange of words between the pair, where the accused appeared to be intoxicated.

“During this, the accused has kicked Hasan Goz to the leg and as Sabri Duran has attempted to intervene, the accused has then pushed him to the body and kicked him to the thigh.

“The police were contacted. The accused was cautioned and charged. He intimated he did not understand the charge and made no further reply,” the prosecutor explained.

Makejevs’s lawyer revealed that her client was already subject to an existing unpaid work order which limited sentencing options available to the court.

“He advises that previously he and Mr Goz had been friends, but there had been a wee bit of background between them,” Ms Milligan added.

“He advises in the report he was threatened by Mr Goz previously and he had also made comments about Mr Makejevs’s mother.

“On the day in question, he decided to go and confront Mr Goz. He has asked me to apologise to the court for his behaviour.

“He accepts that it was unacceptable and he would ask me to apologise to the complainers in the case.”

Offender already has a backlog of court-ordered unpaid work

Makejevs, whose address was given as Windmill Street in Peterhead, was previously handed 225 hours of unpaid work, followed by a further 80, for other criminal matters.

Sheriff Alan Sinclair deferred sentencing to allow Makejevs to demonstrate that he can behave himself, and also “to work off some of the unpaid work which he’s already subject to,” he added.

Last night, the owner of the barbershop told The Press and Journal he did not wish to comment on the case.