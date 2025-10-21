Peterhead barber assaulted over alleged row about attacker’s mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead barber assaulted over alleged row about attacker’s mum

Sergejs Makejevs kicked the barbershop owner after confronting his former friend about comments allegedly made about his mother.

By Jamie Ross
Sergejs Makejevs outside Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Peterhead barber was assaulted outside his shop by a former friend who confronted him about remarks he had allegedly made about his attacker’s mum, a court was told.

Sergejs Makejevs lashed out at the owner of Layla Mens Grooming, on Ellis Street, earlier this year.

He appeared in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court this week to face sentencing for the offence.

Reports on his background had previously been called for.

The 37-year-old, who was represented by defence solicitor Marianne Milligan, claimed his behaviour stemmed from digs made towards his mother by the shop’s owner.

‘There was an exchange of words, the accused appeared to be intoxicated’

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court that, around 6.25pm on July 8 this year, shop owner Hasan Goz and employee Sabri Duran were closing up when they became aware of Makejevs outside.

“They both know of the accused,” she said. “There was an exchange of words between the pair, where the accused appeared to be intoxicated.

“During this, the accused has kicked Hasan Goz to the leg and as Sabri Duran has attempted to intervene, the accused has then pushed him to the body and kicked him to the thigh.

“The police were contacted. The accused was cautioned and charged. He intimated he did not understand the charge and made no further reply,” the prosecutor explained.

Layla Mens Grooming on Ellis Street, Peterhead. Image: Facebook

Makejevs’s lawyer revealed that her client was already subject to an existing unpaid work order which limited sentencing options available to the court.

“He advises that previously he and Mr Goz had been friends, but there had been a wee bit of background between them,” Ms Milligan added.

“He advises in the report he was threatened by Mr Goz previously and he had also made comments about Mr Makejevs’s mother.

Sergejs Makejevs at a previous calling of a case at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

“On the day in question, he decided to go and confront Mr Goz. He has asked me to apologise to the court for his behaviour.

“He accepts that it was unacceptable and he would ask me to apologise to the complainers in the case.”

Offender already has a backlog of court-ordered unpaid work

Makejevs, whose address was given as Windmill Street in Peterhead, was previously handed 225 hours of unpaid work, followed by a further 80, for other criminal matters.

Sheriff Alan Sinclair deferred sentencing to allow Makejevs to demonstrate that he can behave himself, and also “to work off some of the unpaid work which he’s already subject to,” he added.

Last night, the owner of the barbershop told The Press and Journal he did not wish to comment on the case.