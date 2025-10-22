Stagecoach passenger lost teeth in ‘no regret’ attack at Peterhead bus stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Stagecoach passenger lost teeth in ‘no regret’ attack at Peterhead bus stop

Peter Cameron claimed he was "standing up" for his frightened nephew when he repeatedly punched a passenger, but he admitted his actions had gone "too far".

By Jamie Ross
Peterhead Sheriff Court.
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A thug who battered a Peterhead bus passenger — knocking out two of his front teeth — later told social workers he did not regret doing it.

Peter Cameron, 40, appeared in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where his lack of remorse following the violent outburst was revealed.

On June 16 last year, he received a text message from his frightened nephew about a man on the Stagecoach bus allegedly making other passengers uncomfortable.

The uncle then rushed to a bus stop on South Road.

When he arrived, Cameron confronted the man before pummeling his face.

Offender ‘punched complainer five to six times using both fists’

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court: “After an exchange of words and an unprovoked attack, the accused has punched the complainer to the face five to six times using both fists.”

She added: “The complainer has managed to run away, has sought help from members of the public and police has been contacted at that time.”

The victim attended Peterhead Community Hospital’s minor injuries unit which treated bruising to his left eye and ear, a cut lip, and two broken front teeth.

“The accused was traced, cautioned and charged,” Ms Mann added.

‘He viewed his actions as standing up for his nephew’

Defence solicitor Marianne Milligan said her client, whose address was given as Catto Drive, Peterhead, did not regret his actions.

“He was contacted by his 14-year-old nephew who was travelling on a bus from Aberdeen to Peterhead.”

She explained: “It’s them who told him that there’s a male behaving in a threatening manner towards passengers and towards him.

“Mr Cameron decides to take matters into his own hands.

“My lord will see by the report that Mr Cameron advises he did not regret what he had done as he viewed his actions as standing up for his nephew.

“He did say that he acknowledges that it goes too far,” Ms Milligan added.

‘Lack of remorse and high likelihood of reoffending’

Sheriff Alan Sinclair ordered Cameron to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

“Mr Cameron, this was a premeditated and sustained attack which caused significant harm to the victim,” the sheriff told him.

“The report available to me suggests a lack of remorse,” he added, “and a high likelihood of reoffending.”

In addition to the work, which Cameron must complete within 12 months, he was also placed under the supervision of the social work department for the next year.

Cameron was ordered to attend meetings and follow the advice of social workers during that period.