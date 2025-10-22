Stagecoach passenger lost teeth in ‘no regret’ attack at Peterhead bus stop

A thug who battered a Peterhead bus passenger — knocking out two of his front teeth — later told social workers he did not regret doing it.

Peter Cameron, 40, appeared in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where his lack of remorse following the violent outburst was revealed.

On June 16 last year, he received a text message from his frightened nephew about a man on the Stagecoach bus allegedly making other passengers uncomfortable.

The uncle then rushed to a bus stop on South Road.

When he arrived, Cameron confronted the man before pummeling his face.

Offender ‘punched complainer five to six times using both fists’

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court: “After an exchange of words and an unprovoked attack, the accused has punched the complainer to the face five to six times using both fists.”

She added: “The complainer has managed to run away, has sought help from members of the public and police has been contacted at that time.”

The victim attended Peterhead Community Hospital’s minor injuries unit which treated bruising to his left eye and ear, a cut lip, and two broken front teeth.

“The accused was traced, cautioned and charged,” Ms Mann added.

‘He viewed his actions as standing up for his nephew’

Defence solicitor Marianne Milligan said her client, whose address was given as Catto Drive, Peterhead, did not regret his actions.

“He was contacted by his 14-year-old nephew who was travelling on a bus from Aberdeen to Peterhead.”

She explained: “It’s them who told him that there’s a male behaving in a threatening manner towards passengers and towards him.

“Mr Cameron decides to take matters into his own hands.

“My lord will see by the report that Mr Cameron advises he did not regret what he had done as he viewed his actions as standing up for his nephew.

“He did say that he acknowledges that it goes too far,” Ms Milligan added.

‘Lack of remorse and high likelihood of reoffending’

Sheriff Alan Sinclair ordered Cameron to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

“Mr Cameron, this was a premeditated and sustained attack which caused significant harm to the victim,” the sheriff told him.

“The report available to me suggests a lack of remorse,” he added, “and a high likelihood of reoffending.”

In addition to the work, which Cameron must complete within 12 months, he was also placed under the supervision of the social work department for the next year.

Cameron was ordered to attend meetings and follow the advice of social workers during that period.