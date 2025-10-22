Jailed thug freed after brutal Aberdeen axe attack unleashed violent assault just SIX WEEKS later

The story of John Quantrell is a long and violent one, with critics now questioning why he was freed only to attack another man who later died.

Even in the words of his own lawyer, Quantrell has “quite a colourful past” including previous convictions for dishonesty, public disorder, assault and robbery.

And now those close to one of his many victims are demanding to know why Quantrell was released from custody after a horrific axe attack — allowing him to reoffend within six weeks of freedom.

Quantrell, now 72, served time in England for a brutal robbery when he was around 45.

Red flags and benefit fraud

After leaving custody, he settled in Aberdeen and attempted to keep out of trouble.

However, there were red flags.

One well-placed source told The Press and Journal: “John was either in trouble or on the take. He always had a scheme.

“Around about 2013 or 2014, he had a con going whereby he was living in Germany but was claiming benefits that he would only be entitled to if he lived in Scotland.

“He kept his nose clean during that time — but has always been quick to temper and involved with bad things and bad people, as his criminal record shows.”

The source told us that, while Quantrell was in Germany, his landlord evicted him.

Quantrell was either unable or unwilling to return to Aberdeen to claim his belongings, so the landlord turfed them out onto the street.

And this is when Christopher Willett made it onto Quantrell’s hit list.

Another source, who asked not to be named amid fears of reprisals, told The P&J: “Chris was seeing Quantrell’s daughter, Claire.

“Quantrell was considering going to court to get money back from the landlord and wanted Claire to ‘help’ him in court — but Chris didn’t want Claire to get involved.

Thug furious after man dumped daughter for granddaughter

“He was worried that exaggerating the value of belongings in a court room would be very serious.

“Quantrell took exception to that, so came round and tried to fight Chris, who swiftly put him on his a***e.”

According to the source, from that moment on, Quantrell had a vendetta against Chris, now 43.

Then things got worse because, not only did Chris and Claire split up, he then started a relationship with Claire’s 22-year-old daughter, Sasha — Quantrell’s granddaughter.

There was a 14-year age gap.

A source close to Chris said: “It was immoral. I think even Chris would accept that, reflecting on it now.

“But it wasn’t illegal — and you don’t deal with it the way Quantrell did.”

Axe attack ambush in Torry

Outraged, Quantrell plotted to wear a mask, wait for Chris to finish work and ambush him — with devastating consequences.

In September 2017, Quantrell went to Trojan Crates on Sinclair Road in Torry armed with an axe.

First he attacked the BMW Chris was in, smashing the window.

Then he struck Chris four times with the axe — once to the head.

A source close to Chris told this newspaper: “Chris reacted fast and managed to grab the axe and knock out two of Quantrell’s teeth.

“However, someone else who was with Quantrell drove the car directly at Chris and he suffered serious injuries.”

It would be another 16 months before the case resolved at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Chris told the court he felt a bang on the BMW and thought it might be a road-rage incident.

‘I grabbed the axe and unmasked thug’

He told the judge: “The next thing I know the window is starting to get hit.

“The window pane was smashed and the attacker swung four blows with the weapon.

“I knew if I stayed where I was, I was dead. So I managed to get out. Grab the axe.

“I removed the hood and scarf the attacker was wearing — and saw it was Quantrell.”

Chris later remembered waking up in the street being treated by paramedics.

In January 2019, Lord Clark jailed Quantrell for nine years after a jury found him guilty of attempting to murder Chris.

That meant he had to stay behind bars until at least 2024, before he was released from custody on licence.

As 2024 began, Quantrell was supposed to be keeping out of trouble — but the reality was very different.

‘Opportunists and enforcers’

One source told us: “There’s one group of opportunist criminals who steal from the stash houses of drugs gangs.

“Then there’s another group of enforcers, who go and retrieve those ‘stolen’ stashes, or shake down people who have drug debts to the gangs.

“Quantrell and his relative (Perry Quantrell) were almost certainly opportunists or enforcers. Either way, they were caught up in the murky world of drug dealing.”

We reported yesterday how Quantrell, 72, and Perry Quantrell, were spotted outside a property on Hayton Road, Tillydrone, on January 26 last year, attacking Leon Ironside.

Mr Ironside suffered multiple wounds and emerged from the flat where the Quantrells could then be seen kicking and stamping on him.

Quantrell had originally been accused of attacking Leon with knives and an axe — but a jury could not be satisfied Quantrell was responsible for those injuries found on Leon’s body.

Six weeks after leaving cell

This happened less than six weeks after Quantrell left custody for his attack on Chris.

According to Leon’s family, Quantrell’s violent attack on Leon left him suffering psychological harm following the attack.

He sadly died in November 2024, aged 38.

A source close to Chris said: “When you look at the timeline, Quantrell has been freed halfway through a nine-year sentence — then he’s back out there attacking someone within weeks.

“It is absolutely ridiculous.

“Leon died a few months later but I’ve no doubt that, if Quantrell hadn’t’ve been released from jail at that point, Leon would still be alive.

“Quantrell has many, many previous convictions.

‘Scotland is becoming lawless’

“He’s obviously told the Parole Board something to convince them that he was a reformed character after trying to kill Chris with an axe — and they’ve accepted what he said.

“He’s obviously paid lip service to say, ‘I’ve changed’.

“Scotland is becoming lawless. People don’t see the link between their actions and the consequences.”

Quantrell was yesterday jailed for three years.

The judge told John Quantrell, a prisoner, that he had a substantial criminal record and the attack was committed after he was released on licence from prison.