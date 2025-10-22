‘I’m pulling all your ******* nails off!’ – drunken Aberdeen woman’s threat to victim during Bucksburn assault

An Aberdeen woman has avoided jail after admitting a violent assault that left her victim with multiple broken bones and one less fingernail.

Laura Findlay, 36, carried out the offending while homeless and living temporarily at The Britannia Hotel in Bucksburn.

Findlay appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced and listened as Emma Peterson, fiscal depute, relayed details of her violent assault.

Ms Peterson told the court that Findlay had been in the company of her victim throughout the day on April 24, 2023, and both had been drinking.

Socialising during the day

Several hours into their socialising, Findlay went to an address on Malcolm Road in Bucksburn with two males and the female victim after buying more booze, the court heard.

At around 10pm, Findlay launched an unprovoked verbal attack on the other female asking her ‘what have you been saying to my man?’.

Ms Peterson went on: “Findlay then started punching the complainer with a closed fist and using both hands, hitting her to the side of the head with force.

“The accused repeatedly punched her while at the same time calling her a ‘b****h – and began pulling the complainer’s hair.”

Used woman’s pony tail to pull her up

Ms Peterson described Findlay grabbing the woman’s pleated hair and using it as a rope wound around her wrist to drag her to her feet.

She continued: “Just as the complainer tried to leave, Findlay noted that the complainer had a split nail on her right hand and shouted – ‘I’m pulling all your f*****g nails off!’

“And then grabbed the nail and pulled it off causing the complainer extreme pain.”

The woman tried to leave the property, but Findlay continued grabbing her hair and punching her on the back, causing her to stumble.

The court heard Findlay carried on punching the woman, who fell face-first down a flight of stairs landing at the bottom.

Following her down, Findlay pressed one foot on her back, stamping down and saying, ‘get f******g up’.

Victim managed to escape

The woman managed with some help of nearby furniture in the stairwell to get up and exited the building – returning to the Britannia where she was also a homeless resident.

Ms Peterson told the court: “Findlay tried to persuade her to come back into the flat, saying she wouldn’t hit her again.”

However, the woman declined the offer and instead got a taxi to Aberdeen’s Royal Infirmary.

She was treated for multiple broken bones including her right wrist, left ankle and one rib along with various bruises to her head and body – and a missing right thumb nail.

Life blighted by sister’s murder

Speaking on Findlay’s behalf, defence agent Alex Burn said his client had not had the greatest start in life and said she had been “spiralling” at the time of the assault.

He said Findlay has suffered the trauma of having a murdered sister and was not currently in the best of health, asking the court for a community-based disposal, adding:

“The death of her sister blighted her in a major way.”

Nip offending in the bud

Sheriff Morag McLaughlan warned Findlay: “This case has custody written all over it.

“At the time you didn’t the worst record; but you are in danger of developing one.

“That is why I want to nip it in the bud if possible.”

Sheriff McLaughlan urged Findlay to fully engage with her social workers telling her “it is down to you”.

She said: “This is a very serious charge and would not just be a few months in jail.

“If you want to avoid that, you must engage – warts and all.

“That’s your best hope – to get out of this cycle of offending.”

Community Payback Order

Findlay, of Papermill Gardens, Aberdeen, was placed under a Community Payback Order, with two years’ supervision and ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work in the first 12 months.

The sentence was a direct alternative to custody, and a review hearing was set for December 5.

