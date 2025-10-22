Potterton abusive neighbour challenges woman to fight in front of her young child

A lout verbally abused his Aberdeenshire neighbour before challenging her to a fight – in full view of her young child.

Michael Sorby appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted once again using derogatory and homophobic language towards his neighbour in Potterton, Aberdeenshire.

The 36-year-old called the woman a series of what the sheriff dubbed “disgraceful” names – including “spastic” – as the woman tried to enter her home with her child.

Sorby, who has a number of previous convictions, was convicted of hurling similar abuse and death threats at another neighbour in Portsoy in 2022.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston described the language used by Sorby as “disgraceful” and informed him he is on his last warning.

Derogatory terms used

Fiscal depute Sophia Ramzan told the court that, on the afternoon of March 4 this year, Sorby’s neighbour arrived home and parked her car within her driveway on Advocates Row, Potterton, Aberdeenshire.

As she exited the vehicle with her young child, she spotted Sorby within his own driveway, separated by a fence.

Upon seeing her and without warning, Sorby then launched into a tirade of verbal abuse towards the woman, calling her a “spastic” and a “nonce”.

Following this, he asked her if she wanted to have a “square-go” – a physical fight.

Sorby also made an offensive gesture towards the woman, Ms Ramzan said.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage.

In the dock, Sorby pleaded guilty to one count of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

It was reported last year following Sorby’s conviction after trial that he had verbally abused another neighbour in Portsoy, again calling the man a “retard”, a “spastic” and an “Aberdeen tink”.

He also threatened to kill the man and “rip off” security cameras he had fitted as a direct response to Sorby’s erratic and abusive behaviour.

‘Would you like YOUR child to hear that language?’

Defence solicitor Emily Bruce told the court that there was little she could say in her client’s defence given his long record and analogous offending.

She stated that Sorby would comply with any community order that the court chose to impose.

When sentencing Sorby on this most recent matter, Sheriff Johnston pointed out to him that he also had a young child of his own.

“Would you like your child to have to hear this type of language in the middle of the afternoon?” she asked him.

The sheriff told Sorby he had used “disgraceful language” and warned him that, if he came before her again under similar circumstances, he would face serious consequences.

