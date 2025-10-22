Potterton abusive neighbour challenges woman to fight in front of her young child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Potterton abusive neighbour challenges woman to fight in front of her young child

Michael Sorby, 36, has a previous conviction for similar offending after he was found guilty of using vile and offensive language towards a neighbour in Portsoy.

By David McPhee
Michael Sorby appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
A lout verbally abused his Aberdeenshire neighbour before challenging her to a fight – in full view of her young child.

Michael Sorby appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted once again using derogatory and homophobic language towards his neighbour in Potterton, Aberdeenshire.

The 36-year-old called the woman a series of what the sheriff dubbed “disgraceful” names – including “spastic” – as the woman tried to enter her home with her child.

Sorby, who has a number of previous convictions, was convicted of hurling similar abuse and death threats at another neighbour in Portsoy in 2022.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston described the language used by Sorby as “disgraceful” and informed him he is on his last warning.

Derogatory terms used

Fiscal depute Sophia Ramzan told the court that, on the afternoon of March 4 this year, Sorby’s neighbour arrived home and parked her car within her driveway on Advocates Row, Potterton, Aberdeenshire.

As she exited the vehicle with her young child, she spotted Sorby within his own driveway, separated by a fence.

Upon seeing her and without warning, Sorby then launched into a tirade of verbal abuse towards the woman, calling her a “spastic” and a “nonce”.

Following this, he asked her if she wanted to have a “square-go” – a physical fight.

Sorby also made an offensive gesture towards the woman, Ms Ramzan said.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage.

In the dock, Sorby pleaded guilty to one count of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

It was reported last year following Sorby’s conviction after trial that he had verbally abused another neighbour in Portsoy, again calling the man a “retard”, a “spastic” and an “Aberdeen tink”.

He also threatened to kill the man and “rip off” security cameras he had fitted as a direct response to Sorby’s erratic and abusive behaviour.

‘Would you like YOUR child to hear that language?’

Defence solicitor Emily Bruce told the court that there was little she could say in her client’s defence given his long record and analogous offending.

She stated that Sorby would comply with any community order that the court chose to impose.

When sentencing Sorby on this most recent matter, Sheriff Johnston pointed out to him that he also had a young child of his own.

“Would you like your child to have to hear this type of language in the middle of the afternoon?” she asked him.

The sheriff told Sorby he had used “disgraceful language” and warned him that, if he came before her again under similar circumstances, he would face serious consequences.

