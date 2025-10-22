Jailed Inverness dealers’ £10k drugs haul linked to Liverpool gangs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Jailed Inverness dealers’ £10k drugs haul linked to Liverpool gangs

Over 450 packages of cannabis, cocaine and heroin were seized during a police raid on a Highland guest house.

By David Love
White facade of the Inverness justice centre which houses the sheriff court.
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Two Inverness drug dealers were jailed for 48 months after police caught them with over £10,000 of cannabis, cocaine and heroin.

Liam Riley, described as a 28-year-old prisoner of HMP Perth, had previously been bailed and ordered to stay out of Scotland.

However, he returned to the Highland capital in December last year to restart his illicit trading.

Riley’s defence solicitor, Graham Mann, told Inverness Sheriff Court that his client was currently serving a five-year prison sentence for another serious drug offence.

He expected further jail time for admitting to supplying cocaine and breaching the court’s bail order.

Riley’s co-accused, James Keating, 28, also pled guilty to possessing cannabis and dealing cocaine and heroin from a guest house in Ardconnel Street, Inverness.

Dealers linked with Liverpool-based drug gangs

A mobile phone recovered during a police raid was later discovered to contain messages signed off by “Scouse JJ” — a name linked to Liverpool-based drug gangs.

Over 450 packages containing 82.8g of cocaine, 6.93g of heroin and 3g of cannabis were seized by officers, fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court.

The prosecutor said that, combined, the drugs haul was worth £10,886.

This case was Riley’s third similar conviction, with the two previous offences leading to prison terms which he is still serving.

Keating’s lawyer, advocate Mike Chapman, said his client had been brought up in an area of Liverpool where drug use was rife

He had begun smoking cannabis at the age of nine, Mr Chapman added.

By the age of 12, he claimed his client was using cocaine and then his drug use escalated.

Mr Chapman explained: “When he was 17, he witnessed his brother being stabbed and then viciously assaulted, and his drug use worsened.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken asked if the assault was connected with drugs.

“Yes,” Mr Chapman replied.

‘Endless supply of young men, utterly expendable to people who make the money’

Both defence agents told the court the two offenders were pressured into acting due to drug debts.

Sheriff Aitken said: “There is an endless supply of young men in Scotland and England prepared to get involved and they are utterly, utterly expendable to the people who make all the money.

“There is always someone below themselves they can lean on but someone above them who can lean on them too.”

Riley had 21 months added to his current sentence, which began earlier this month.

Keating was jailed for 27 months, but the custodial sentence was backdated to the date of his remand on December 20 last year.

