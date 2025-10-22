Jailed Inverness dealers’ £10k drugs haul linked to Liverpool gangs

Two Inverness drug dealers were jailed for 48 months after police caught them with over £10,000 of cannabis, cocaine and heroin.

Liam Riley, described as a 28-year-old prisoner of HMP Perth, had previously been bailed and ordered to stay out of Scotland.

However, he returned to the Highland capital in December last year to restart his illicit trading.

Riley’s defence solicitor, Graham Mann, told Inverness Sheriff Court that his client was currently serving a five-year prison sentence for another serious drug offence.

He expected further jail time for admitting to supplying cocaine and breaching the court’s bail order.

Riley’s co-accused, James Keating, 28, also pled guilty to possessing cannabis and dealing cocaine and heroin from a guest house in Ardconnel Street, Inverness.

Dealers linked with Liverpool-based drug gangs

A mobile phone recovered during a police raid was later discovered to contain messages signed off by “Scouse JJ” — a name linked to Liverpool-based drug gangs.

Over 450 packages containing 82.8g of cocaine, 6.93g of heroin and 3g of cannabis were seized by officers, fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court.

The prosecutor said that, combined, the drugs haul was worth £10,886.

This case was Riley’s third similar conviction, with the two previous offences leading to prison terms which he is still serving.

Keating’s lawyer, advocate Mike Chapman, said his client had been brought up in an area of Liverpool where drug use was rife

He had begun smoking cannabis at the age of nine, Mr Chapman added.

By the age of 12, he claimed his client was using cocaine and then his drug use escalated.

Mr Chapman explained: “When he was 17, he witnessed his brother being stabbed and then viciously assaulted, and his drug use worsened.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken asked if the assault was connected with drugs.

“Yes,” Mr Chapman replied.

‘Endless supply of young men, utterly expendable to people who make the money’

Both defence agents told the court the two offenders were pressured into acting due to drug debts.

Sheriff Aitken said: “There is an endless supply of young men in Scotland and England prepared to get involved and they are utterly, utterly expendable to the people who make all the money.

“There is always someone below themselves they can lean on but someone above them who can lean on them too.”

Riley had 21 months added to his current sentence, which began earlier this month.

Keating was jailed for 27 months, but the custodial sentence was backdated to the date of his remand on December 20 last year.

