Turriff man barred from contacting ex after campaign of abuse

A Turriff domestic abuser has been barred from contacting his former partner after admitting to a campaign of vile behaviour lasting more than a year.

Terry Wilson, who has previously appeared at Banff Sheriff Court for crimes against his ex, was again in the dock for sentencing last week when he was told to stay away from her for five years after he admitted a charge of being aggressive and abusive towards her.

The court heard the 38-year-old, whose interruption during the case caused a delay so his solicitor could clarify his client’s position, now wanted to turn his life around.

‘A jealous person’

The court was told that Wilson and the woman, who we have not named, had been together for 17 years before she broke things off.

They have two children together.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin said the woman described the relationship as “good at the start”.

Things deteriorated, however, with his ex describing Wilson as “a jealous person”.

His behaviour included shouting and threatening the woman, calling her a “f***ing b***h” and a “w***e”.

On one occasion, he told his then partner: “I’ll kill any man who goes near you.”

On another, Wilson assaulted her by pushing her against and pinning her to a wall.

‘That’s lies!’

All of his behaviour took place between December 1 2024 and April 16 of this year.

Ms Martin said that, during the festive period in 2024, Wilson threatened to beat up his ex.

“She was within the locus and the children were upstairs,” she said.

“The accused was downstairs and began shouting at her for an unknown reason.

“There was then a further incident, but the complainer is unsure of the date of this, where she was within the locus with the accused.

“He asked her personal questions, which she refused to answer.

“In response to this, the accused stated: ‘If you don’t tell me I’m going to punch you in the f***ing face.”

The fiscal depute’s statement prompted Wilson to interrupt the court.

“Patrick,” he called to his solicitor, Patrick O’Dea.

“I’m sorry but that is absolutely – that’s false. That’s lies! I can’t just listen to that.”

Abuser took victim’s phone

Ms Martin would go on to tell the court that Wilson would accuse his ex of seeing other men instead of being at work, and once “squared up” to her to prevent her leaving her home.

He also took her mobile phone, claiming he was going to “ruin her life”.

When police rang the phone, Wilson told officers he “shouldn’t have” taken the device but was “upset”.

Sheriff Robert McDonald adjourned the case briefly to allow Mr O’Dea to clarify his client’s position following the Crown’s narrative and to allow other business to call.

‘He simply wants to move forward’

Returning after the break, Mr O’Dea said Wilson, of Knockie Road in Turriff, wished to apologise for his outburst.

“He is content to proceed, m’lord,” he said.

“He does regret things that have happened between him and the complainer.

“He is determined to change his life for the better and be a good father for his children.

“And it is difficult for him, m’lord, to recognise the person who’s in that charge because he tells me he’s moved on so much since.

“He simply wants to move forward.”

Sentencing Wilson, Sheriff McDonald said it was “not withstanding his record” that he would impose an alternative to custody.

As well as the five-year non-harassment order, Wilson was handed a one-year supervision order.

The sheriff also ordered him to do 180 hours of unpaid work within the community over the same period.