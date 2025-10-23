Banff butcher could lose job after ‘couple of pints’ with friend leads to road ban

A drink-driving Banff butcher who earned himself a one-year road ban may be sacked next, his lawyer told the court.

David Gray, 45, landed in the dock after the police caught him breaking the law on the A98 Buchan Street in Macduff around 1.30am on August 29 this year.

He was later confirmed to be more than twice the alcohol limit, having downed “a couple of pints” earlier with a friend.

At Banff Sheriff Court, Gray pled guilty to one charge of being unfit to drive his Toyota RAV4.

His defence solicitor Alannah Comerford said her client’s conviction, which led to him losing his driving licence, might force him to change careers.

‘Constables noted a strong smell of alcohol emanating from him’

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin had previously detailed the events leading up to Gray being charged.

“Constables were within a marked police vehicle on mobile patrol,” the prosecutor began.

“They became aware of the accused’s vehicle further ahead on Skene Street. The manner of driving in relation to the vehicle caused officers concern.”

She went on: “When the constables spoke with the accused they noted a strong smell of alcohol emanating from him.”

Gray was taken to the police station in Fraserburgh where a breath test recorded 46mcg of alcohol per 100ml of his breath. The legal limit is just 22mcg.

‘He had met a friend for a couple of pints’

Defending Gray, Ms Comerford said he was currently employed as a butcher “but may lose that employment following today’s proceedings”.

On the night in question, she said Gray had met a friend and went for drinks before deciding to get in his car and return home.

“He had met a friend for a couple of pints,” the lawyer explained.

“The friend invited him back to his house with the intention of consuming more alcohol.

“However, other persons turned up — perhaps associates Mr Gray would not necessarily want to have — and so he’s made the decision at that point to get in the car.

“He fully accepts he should not have got in the car.”

He fully accepts he should not have got in the car – defence solicitor Alannah Comerford

Ms Comerford added that Gray had a “limited” criminal record but admitted it included previous road traffic offences.

Banning Gray from driving for one year, Sheriff Robert McDonald told him: “You were more than twice over the limit and I would have to reflect that in the sentence.”

The sheriff also ordered him to pay a £420 fine which Gray, whose address was given as a rural property near Banff, will pay at the rate of £40 per month.

Gray was also certified as eligible for a drink-driver’s rehabilitation course which, if completed, will allow him to reduce the length of his road ban by three months.