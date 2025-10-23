Banff butcher could lose job after ‘couple of pints’ with friend leads to road ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Banff butcher could lose job after ‘couple of pints’ with friend leads to road ban

The police caught David Gray drink-driving in Macduff earlier this year, causing him to lose his licence for 12 months.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The case called at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A drink-driving Banff butcher who earned himself a one-year road ban may be sacked next, his lawyer told the court.

David Gray, 45, landed in the dock after the police caught him breaking the law on the A98 Buchan Street in Macduff around 1.30am on August 29 this year.

He was later confirmed to be more than twice the alcohol limit, having downed “a couple of pints” earlier with a friend.

At Banff Sheriff Court, Gray pled guilty to one charge of being unfit to drive his Toyota RAV4.

His defence solicitor Alannah Comerford said her client’s conviction, which led to him losing his driving licence, might force him to change careers.

‘Constables noted a strong smell of alcohol emanating from him’

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin had previously detailed the events leading up to Gray being charged.

“Constables were within a marked police vehicle on mobile patrol,” the prosecutor began.

“They became aware of the accused’s vehicle further ahead on Skene Street. The manner of driving in relation to the vehicle caused officers concern.”

She went on: “When the constables spoke with the accused they noted a strong smell of alcohol emanating from him.”

Gray was taken to the police station in Fraserburgh where a breath test recorded 46mcg of alcohol per 100ml of his breath. The legal limit is just 22mcg.

‘He had met a friend for a couple of pints’

Defending Gray, Ms Comerford said he was currently employed as a butcher “but may lose that employment following today’s proceedings”.

On the night in question, she said Gray had met a friend and went for drinks before deciding to get in his car and return home.

“He had met a friend for a couple of pints,” the lawyer explained.

“The friend invited him back to his house with the intention of consuming more alcohol.

“However, other persons turned up — perhaps associates Mr Gray would not necessarily want to have — and so he’s made the decision at that point to get in the car.

“He fully accepts he should not have got in the car.”

He fully accepts he should not have got in the car – defence solicitor Alannah Comerford

Ms Comerford added that Gray had a “limited” criminal record but admitted it included previous road traffic offences.

Banning Gray from driving for one year, Sheriff Robert McDonald told him: “You were more than twice over the limit and I would have to reflect that in the sentence.”

The sheriff also ordered him to pay a £420 fine which Gray, whose address was given as a rural property near Banff, will pay at the rate of £40 per month.

Gray was also certified as eligible for a drink-driver’s rehabilitation course which, if completed, will allow him to reduce the length of his road ban by three months.