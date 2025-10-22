Aberdeen man ordered to behave after threatening to ‘blow up’ ex-partner and her family

An Aberdeen man who threatened to murder his ex-partner and blow up a building to wipe out her family has been ordered to behave.

Ronan Wallace, 40, previously pled guilty to a single charge of sending threatening messages to the woman weeks after their 10-year relationship ended.

He reappeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, where a sheriff told Wallace to prove he could stay out of trouble for four months.

His frightened victim moved into her mother’s home following the break-up earlier this year, and began receiving troubling text messages from Wallace.

“That’s what you’ve always wanted from the start,” one read.

In another message, Wallace asked her: “Do you think you can outdo me?”

The texts escalated to chilling death threats that included: “I will blow that block up and believe me I’ll kill every member of that family. F*** you, I’m blowing this place up.”

Victim considered ‘alarming and concerning’ messages to be ‘direct threat’

Fiscal depute Emma Grant told the court: “She thought this was a direct threat towards her and found this alarming and concerning.

“[She] got more messages from Wallace with numerous references to killing everyone.

“[She] contacted the police.”

Erin Buchanan, representing Wallace, said her client was “extremely remorseful”.

The defence agent added: “He is embarrassed to have found himself in court.

“He has no previous convictions, and absolutely understands the situation and that the relationship has now broken down.

“He is desperate for help and has started programme work,” Wallace’s lawyer added.

Offender urged to continue engaging with social workers

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane said Wallace’s background report had gone into detail about what was going on in his personal life at the time of the offending.

However, the details were not shared during the public court proceedings.

The sheriff went on to commend Wallace, of May Baird Park, Aberdeen, for voluntarily seeking support.

She urged the offender to continue his engagement with the social work department.

Wallace’s sentencing was deferred for four months, with the sheriff ordering him to return to the dock on February 19 2026.

He was also banned from contacting his former partner for six months.

