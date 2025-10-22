Aberdeen man ordered to behave after threatening to ‘blow up’ ex-partner and her family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man ordered to behave after threatening to ‘blow up’ ex-partner and her family

Ronan Wallace turned nasty in text messages to his former partner after their 10-year relationship ended earlier this year, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

By Joanne Warnock & Jamie Ross
Ronan Wallace attends Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Aberdeen man who threatened to murder his ex-partner and blow up a building to wipe out her family has been ordered to behave.

Ronan Wallace, 40, previously pled guilty to a single charge of sending threatening messages to the woman weeks after their 10-year relationship ended.

He reappeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, where a sheriff told Wallace to prove he could stay out of trouble for four months.

His frightened victim moved into her mother’s home following the break-up earlier this year, and began receiving troubling text messages from Wallace.

“That’s what you’ve always wanted from the start,” one read.

In another message, Wallace asked her: “Do you think you can outdo me?”

The texts escalated to chilling death threats that included: “I will blow that block up and believe me I’ll kill every member of that family. F*** you, I’m blowing this place up.”

Victim considered ‘alarming and concerning’ messages to be ‘direct threat’

Fiscal depute Emma Grant told the court: “She thought this was a direct threat towards her and found this alarming and concerning.

“[She] got more messages from Wallace with numerous references to killing everyone.

“[She] contacted the police.”

Erin Buchanan, representing Wallace, said her client was “extremely remorseful”.

The defence agent added: “He is embarrassed to have found himself in court.

“He has no previous convictions, and absolutely understands the situation and that the relationship has now broken down.

“He is desperate for help and has started programme work,” Wallace’s lawyer added.

Offender urged to continue engaging with social workers

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane said Wallace’s background report had gone into detail about what was going on in his personal life at the time of the offending.

However, the details were not shared during the public court proceedings.

The sheriff went on to commend Wallace, of May Baird Park, Aberdeen, for voluntarily seeking support.

She urged the offender to continue his engagement with the social work department.

Wallace’s sentencing was deferred for four months, with the sheriff ordering him to return to the dock on February 19 2026.

He was also banned from contacting his former partner for six months.

