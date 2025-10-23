Aberdeen street attacker who fractured victim’s skull avoids jail

A thug who knocked a man unconscious — kicking his head while he lay on the ground — and fractured his skull has been spared jail.

Lucrecio Cristo, 23, had previously admitted to a single charge of assault to severe injury and danger of life.

The attack took place on Bon Accord Street in Aberdeen during the evening of October 5 last year.

Cristo and his victim had an earlier disagreement in which Cristo was first punched in the face, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr said the pair were “broken up” by members of the public and the victim, who threw the first punch of the night, had “walked away”.

Video evidence showed skull-fracturing ordeal unfolding

However, the prosecutor explained that Cristo then followed him round the corner.

“He said something to [the complainer] who turned around and is approached by the accused before being repeatedly punched to the face and head,” Ms Kerr added.

“This caused him to fall to the ground, appearing to be unconscious.

“The accused then kicked [the complainer] once to the head before being stopped by members of the public.”

CCTV footage of the incident was played to the court.

It showed a swift response from the emergency services, including an ambulance turning up just moments after the attack.

A group of onlookers could be seen gathered around the unconscious man, with Cristo remaining at the scene.

Cristo’s victim was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and found to have a hairline fracture to his skull, various cuts to his gums, forehead and the top of his head.

“He also sustained a perforated ear drum,” Ms Kerr said.

Aberdeen street attacker was ‘shocked’ to watch his behaviour caught on camera

Cristo’s defence lawyer, John McLeod, told the court his client “unreservedly” accepted his guilt.

“This was a terrible incident, going way beyond what it should have,” Mr McLeod added.

He went on to explain that the victim in the case had thrown the first punch, and claimed his client had not known the reason, so approached him to ask.

Mr McLeod went on: “However, a red mist descended, and he went way beyond. He is at a loss to explain.

“When he viewed the CCTV footage at my office, he was genuinely shocked. This is not how this young man behaves.”

Cristo, who was said to be in full-time employment, was described by Mr McLeod as being a “decent tax-paying citizen” who was “thankful” the outcome had not been worse.

“He thinks the initial argument was about a girl,” Mr McLeod continued. “He had been in this man’s house earlier in the evening.”

‘Lucky you are not before a higher court facing more serious charges’

Sentencing Cristo, Sheriff Lesley Johnstone said: “I accept that this happened following a disagreement in which the complainer had punched you in the face.

“However, after that you followed him and repeatedly punched him on the body and head, causing him to fall to the floor, and then kicked him once on the head.

“I accept this was not planned. Rather it was in the heat of the moment, and was broken up by members of the public.

“Consequences were serious injuries — a fractured skull — and your actions endangered his life.

“You are lucky you are not standing before a higher court facing more serious charges.

“You are a young man, with no previous convictions — so I am going to impose a high tariff order.”

Cristo was placed under a community payback order, with 18 months of supervision, and ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff also imposed a restriction of liberty order, banning Cristo from leaving his home on Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, between 7pm and 7am for nine months.

She warned Cristo: “This is a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

“If you breach this in any way you can be brought back to court, and a different sentence can be imposed.”

