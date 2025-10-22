Rapist father-of-three jailed for sex attacks on five women including Orkney teenagers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Rapist father-of-three jailed for sex attacks on five women including Orkney teenagers

Dean MacGregor preyed on his victims in Orkney, Aberfeldy, and Perth between 2010 and 2022, the High Court in Edinburgh was told.

By Dave Finlay
Dean MacGregor was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson
Dean MacGregor was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson

A violent heroin addict who carried out a campaign of abuse and rape against women and teenage girls in Orkney and elsewhere was jailed for 12 years.

Dean MacGregor, 38, began targeting victims in 2010 and continued his crime spree in Aberfeldy, Perth and Orkney until 2022.

He was previously convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh of 12 offences, including violence and sexual offences, against five women.

MacGregor, a father-of-three with a long record of previous convictions including violent and sexual offending, had denied the series of charges at an earlier trial.

Sentencing judge Lord Ericht told MacGregor he would not impose an order for lifelong restriction after a full risk assessment report was prepared.

Instead he imposed a 17-year extended sentence, with the jail term followed by a five-year period on licence in the community, when MacGregor can be returned to prison if he breaches its conditions.

Trail of devastation

MacGregor subjected his first victim to a series of assaults at addresses in Orkney during which she was verbally abused and threatened, punched, kicked, pushed, pulled and spat on.

She was also gripped by the neck and her head was struck against a wall, leaving her unconscious.

In 2016 he raped the woman at a house in Aberfeldy while she was asleep and incapable of consenting.

MacGregor then targeted a teenager who he repeatedly raped at a flat in Kirkwall, Orkney.

The first assault took place when she was aged 15 and he was 30 and some of the attacks were when she was under the influence of drink and drugs.

In 2020 he sexually assaulted and attempted to rape another teenager at a different address in Kirkwall, only prevented from raping her by another person intervening.

Lord Ericht said: “She was so unresponsive from alcohol and drugs that after the incident she was admitted to hospital.”

MacGregor went on to subject a fourth victim to violence and on one occasion in 2022 assaulted her to the danger of life at a house in Perth when he pushed her to the floor before grabbing and compressing her throat.

His final victim was abused and assaulted at a house in Perth the same year when he throttled, punched and threatened her, amid other degrading treatment including raping her while she slept.

By the time of the final sex attack MacGregor had been freed under six separate bail orders granted at sheriff courts in Perth and Dundee.

Heroin addiction

Defence counsel Duncan McPhie told the court: “Addiction has blighted his life.

“That is both alcohol and drugs, including heroin.”

He said his client continues to deny the sexual offending but there has been a “sea change” in his life and he has been assessed as posing a medium risk.

MacGregor was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and Lord Ericht made non-harassment orders covering all five women.