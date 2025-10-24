Boy, 16, caught drug-driving black Audi with missing tyre in Dingwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Boy, 16, caught drug-driving black Audi with missing tyre in Dingwall

Police observed the underage teenage driver travelling against the one-way system, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

By Jenni Gee
The incident unfolded near Dingwall police station. Image: Google Street View
The incident unfolded near Dingwall police station. Image: Google Street View

A 16-year-old boy who was caught behind the wheel of a car with only three tyres was also drug-driving at the time.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had no licence or insurance when he got behind the wheel of the defective black Audi A4.

Officers from the roads policing unit spotted him on Burn Place in Dingwall around 3.10pm on January 19 earlier this year.

The teenager stood in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to charges of dangerous driving, drug-driving and driving without a licence or insurance.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood said officers, who were in a stationary position with a clear view, noticed the car travelling east on the A834 onto Burn Place.

Teen was 11 times drug-drive limit

The prosecutor told the court: “Their attention was drawn to the fact that there were defects on the vehicle, so they followed the vehicle through various public roads in Dingwall.”

She later confirmed that the car “had an offside tyre missing entirely”.

Ms Eastwood continued: “It was noticed that, at one point, the vehicle had failed to comply with the one-way system.”

Officers later found the Audi in a communal car park, with the boy at a nearby address.

“The accused — unsolicited — said, ‘I was the driver’,” the prosecutor told the sheriff.

The teenager provided a saliva test for analysis and was taken to Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness.

Further testing later revealed he was more than 11 times the legal limit for a cocaine metabolite, with 559mcg per litre of blood. The limit is 50mcg.

Offender is ‘a very young man’ in need of ‘some intervention’

Sheriff Nigel Cooke questioned whether a tyre had been entirely missing from the Audi.

But defence solicitor Graham Mann confirmed it was.

“There was a number of enquiries,” Mr Mann replied, and added that “it was hard to conceive of that.”

The lawyer told the sheriff that his client was still “a very young man” and said that “some intervention” was required.

He was placed on a structured deferred sentence for six months and banned from driving with immediate effect.

The eventual length of disqualification will be determined at sentencing.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.