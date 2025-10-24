Boy, 16, caught drug-driving black Audi with missing tyre in Dingwall

A 16-year-old boy who was caught behind the wheel of a car with only three tyres was also drug-driving at the time.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had no licence or insurance when he got behind the wheel of the defective black Audi A4.

Officers from the roads policing unit spotted him on Burn Place in Dingwall around 3.10pm on January 19 earlier this year.

The teenager stood in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to charges of dangerous driving, drug-driving and driving without a licence or insurance.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood said officers, who were in a stationary position with a clear view, noticed the car travelling east on the A834 onto Burn Place.

Teen was 11 times drug-drive limit

The prosecutor told the court: “Their attention was drawn to the fact that there were defects on the vehicle, so they followed the vehicle through various public roads in Dingwall.”

She later confirmed that the car “had an offside tyre missing entirely”.

Ms Eastwood continued: “It was noticed that, at one point, the vehicle had failed to comply with the one-way system.”

Officers later found the Audi in a communal car park, with the boy at a nearby address.

“The accused — unsolicited — said, ‘I was the driver’,” the prosecutor told the sheriff.

The teenager provided a saliva test for analysis and was taken to Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness.

Further testing later revealed he was more than 11 times the legal limit for a cocaine metabolite, with 559mcg per litre of blood. The limit is 50mcg.

Offender is ‘a very young man’ in need of ‘some intervention’

Sheriff Nigel Cooke questioned whether a tyre had been entirely missing from the Audi.

But defence solicitor Graham Mann confirmed it was.

“There was a number of enquiries,” Mr Mann replied, and added that “it was hard to conceive of that.”

The lawyer told the sheriff that his client was still “a very young man” and said that “some intervention” was required.

He was placed on a structured deferred sentence for six months and banned from driving with immediate effect.

The eventual length of disqualification will be determined at sentencing.

