Raging McDonald’s Nairn drive-thru customer locked out to protect staff

An impatient drive-thru customer unleashed a foul-mouthed tirade of abuse at McDonald’s staff while waiting for his takeaway order.

Jarvis Morrison, 42, had been drinking after an earlier court appearance before arriving at the fast food outlet in Nairn as the passenger of a white Ford Transit van.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told Inverness Sheriff Court the drama unfolded around 9.30pm on February 10 this year.

Morrison landed himself in the dock, pleading guilty to the charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The prosecutor explained how drive-thru staff were forced to handle Morrison’s antics once he had turned nasty.

‘I’m coming round there to punch your face in’

She said an order was placed for the vehicle and paid for, before its horn was “repeatedly” sounded.

When the van pulled up to the service window, Morrison shouted: “Hurry the f*** up.”

It prompted staff to shut the window. Then Morrison banged on it.

When the window was opened, he demanded to know: “Where is my f****** food?”

Morrison called the staff “minks”.

When he was informed he would not be served and instead refunded, Morrison told a 19-year-old female manager: “I’m coming round there to punch your face in”.

Ms Eastwood added: “Members of staff locked the front door. The accused attempted to gain entry but found the door locked.”

‘Your behaviour was disgraceful’

The police were contacted and officers reviewed CCTV footage before charging Morrison.

His defence solicitor Graham Mann said his client had attended court that morning in relation to “other matters” and had then been drinking.

He said Morrison’s behaviour was “very much to his embarrassment” and told the sheriff: “He has completely overreacted to what was a straightforward situation.”

Mr Mann added: “It obviously escalated to something very unseemly.”

Sheriff Nigel Cooke told Morrison, of Sandown Farm Lane in Nairn: “Your behaviour was disgraceful.”

He placed him on a community payback order as an alternative to custody, requiring him to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work within six months.

“If the order is breached, it is likely you will go directly to custody,” Sheriff Cooke warned Morrison.

