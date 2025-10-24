Raging McDonald’s Nairn drive-thru customer locked out to protect staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raging McDonald’s Nairn drive-thru customer locked out to protect staff

After becoming impatient for his food, Jarvis Morrison shouted and swore at the staff and threatened violence, resulting in him forfeiting his meal.

By Jenni Gee
McDonald’s at Balmakeith Retail Park in Nairn. Image: DC Thomson
An impatient drive-thru customer unleashed a foul-mouthed tirade of abuse at McDonald’s staff while waiting for his takeaway order.

Jarvis Morrison, 42, had been drinking after an earlier court appearance before arriving at the fast food outlet in Nairn as the passenger of a white Ford Transit van.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told Inverness Sheriff Court the drama unfolded around 9.30pm on February 10 this year.

Morrison landed himself in the dock, pleading guilty to the charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The prosecutor explained how drive-thru staff were forced to handle Morrison’s antics once he had turned nasty.

‘I’m coming round there to punch your face in’

She said an order was placed for the vehicle and paid for, before its horn was “repeatedly” sounded.

When the van pulled up to the service window, Morrison shouted: “Hurry the f*** up.”

It prompted staff to shut the window. Then Morrison banged on it.

When the window was opened, he demanded to know: “Where is my f****** food?”

Morrison called the staff “minks”.

When he was informed he would not be served and instead refunded, Morrison told a 19-year-old female manager: “I’m coming round there to punch your face in”.

Ms Eastwood added: “Members of staff locked the front door. The accused attempted to gain entry but found the door locked.”

‘Your behaviour was disgraceful’

The police were contacted and officers reviewed CCTV footage before charging Morrison.

His defence solicitor Graham Mann said his client had attended court that morning in relation to “other matters” and had then been drinking.

He said Morrison’s behaviour was “very much to his embarrassment” and told the sheriff: “He has completely overreacted to what was a straightforward situation.”

Mr Mann added: “It obviously escalated to something very unseemly.”

Sheriff Nigel Cooke told Morrison, of Sandown Farm Lane in Nairn: “Your behaviour was disgraceful.”

He placed him on a community payback order as an alternative to custody, requiring him to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work within six months.

“If the order is breached, it is likely you will go directly to custody,” Sheriff Cooke warned Morrison.

