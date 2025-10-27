Driver found asleep at the wheel covered in vomit after veering off A96

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Driver found asleep at the wheel covered in vomit after veering off A96

Grzegorz Sobczak was almost SEVEN times the legal limit for alcohol when he came off the road onto a grass verge.

By Jenni Gee
The incident happened on the A96 at Kerrowaird. Image: Google Street View
A driver found asleep at the wheel and covered in vomit after veering off the A96 was almost SEVEN times the drink-drive limit.

Grzegorz Sobczak had used his employer’s vehicle without asking for permission to make what turned out to be an illegal journey.

Police found him in a messy state and smelling strongly of alcohol, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Sobczak, 39, appeared from custody for sentencing having previously admitted charges of drink-driving and taking the vehicle without consent.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court around 5.30pm on July 13 last year a couple driving on the A96 at Nairn with their daughter spotted a vehicle “being driven erratically”.

‘He smelled of alcohol, his eyes were glazed and there was vomit all over him’

The prosecutor said Sobczak “veered into a grass verge and came to a complete stop” prompting the witnesses to call 999.

When police arrived, they found the vehicle on a grassy verge by the A96 at Kerrowaird.

“The accused was in the driver’s seat still,” Ms Eastwood explained, adding: “He appeared to be sleeping.”

The court heard officers had to rouse the driver so they could speak to him.

“He smelled strongly of alcohol, his eyes were glazed and there was vomit all over him,” the prosecutor told the court.

Sobczak was breath tested and taken to the police station, where further testing revealed him to be “nearly seven times the legal limit”.

He recorded a reading of 151mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the limit is just 22mcg.

Ms Eastwood told the court that Sobczak’s employer had granted permission for the vehicle to be used only for travel to his accommodation.

The journey in question was unauthorised, forming the basis of the second charge.

‘Mr Sobczak has accepted he had a problem with alcohol’

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea, defending Sobczak, revealed his client had previous convictions.

Referring to a presentencing report he said: “It is clear Mr Sobczak has accepted he had a problem with alcohol and, given the very high reading, the author is recommending a six-week deferral for an alcohol treatment assessment.”

Mr O’Dea added: “It is clear that drink-driving at this level will attract a significant period of disqualification, which I have explained to Mr Sobczak and he understands.”

Sheriff Nigel Cooke deferred sentencing Sobczak, of Bendochy Park, Coupar Angus, to allow the alcohol treatment assessment to be carried out.

He disqualified Sobczak from driving in the meantime. The eventual length of the road ban will be decided at a future hearing.

