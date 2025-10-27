Driver found asleep at the wheel covered in vomit after veering off A96

A driver found asleep at the wheel and covered in vomit after veering off the A96 was almost SEVEN times the drink-drive limit.

Grzegorz Sobczak had used his employer’s vehicle without asking for permission to make what turned out to be an illegal journey.

Police found him in a messy state and smelling strongly of alcohol, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Sobczak, 39, appeared from custody for sentencing having previously admitted charges of drink-driving and taking the vehicle without consent.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court around 5.30pm on July 13 last year a couple driving on the A96 at Nairn with their daughter spotted a vehicle “being driven erratically”.

‘He smelled of alcohol, his eyes were glazed and there was vomit all over him’

The prosecutor said Sobczak “veered into a grass verge and came to a complete stop” prompting the witnesses to call 999.

When police arrived, they found the vehicle on a grassy verge by the A96 at Kerrowaird.

“The accused was in the driver’s seat still,” Ms Eastwood explained, adding: “He appeared to be sleeping.”

The court heard officers had to rouse the driver so they could speak to him.

“He smelled strongly of alcohol, his eyes were glazed and there was vomit all over him,” the prosecutor told the court.

Sobczak was breath tested and taken to the police station, where further testing revealed him to be “nearly seven times the legal limit”.

He recorded a reading of 151mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the limit is just 22mcg.

Ms Eastwood told the court that Sobczak’s employer had granted permission for the vehicle to be used only for travel to his accommodation.

The journey in question was unauthorised, forming the basis of the second charge.

‘Mr Sobczak has accepted he had a problem with alcohol’

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea, defending Sobczak, revealed his client had previous convictions.

Referring to a presentencing report he said: “It is clear Mr Sobczak has accepted he had a problem with alcohol and, given the very high reading, the author is recommending a six-week deferral for an alcohol treatment assessment.”

Mr O’Dea added: “It is clear that drink-driving at this level will attract a significant period of disqualification, which I have explained to Mr Sobczak and he understands.”

Sheriff Nigel Cooke deferred sentencing Sobczak, of Bendochy Park, Coupar Angus, to allow the alcohol treatment assessment to be carried out.

He disqualified Sobczak from driving in the meantime. The eventual length of the road ban will be decided at a future hearing.

