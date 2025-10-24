Estranged wife’s brazen lies revealed after Inverness dad-of-four’s murder

The estranged wife of a man murdered in Inverness brazenly lied about knowing his killers, it can now be revealed.

Samantha Jane MacGillivray played the role of a grieving widow after her former partner Ross MacGillivray was savagely beaten and killed in St Ninian Drive, Inverness, in November 2023.

She told police and funeral directors how Ross, 36, had affectionately called her his “little cricket” and waxed lyrical about how much she cared for the doting dad-of-four.

The 33-year-old perfected the ‘damsel in distress’ card – while hiding an astonishing secret from detectives working round the clock to crack the case.

But the police expertly untangled the con woman’s deceptive web of lies, and she was arrested in Portsmouth on the south coast of England eight months after Ross’s death.

As the complex court case nears its conclusion, we can today for the first time reveal how Ross’s shameless ex partner Samantha:

told police she had never met Ross’s killers, when that simply wasn’t true

made two 999 calls after fleeing the murder scene

dumped evidence in a canal that would later come back to bite her

had been allowing a property to be used by another man despite Ross’s disapproval

MacGillivray had been charged with murdering Ross but the Crown accepted her not-guilty plea earlier this week.

Instead she admitted to attempting to defeat the ends of justice in connection with events after the killing.

Craig Hayden, 30, and Leon Headey, 23, previously pled guilty to the murder.

Estranged wife claimed to have ‘found Ross lying there’

Astonishing new details of MacGillivray’s deceit emerged today.

MacGillivray always admitted being in the house when killers Hayden and Headey attacked Ross — but her initial version of events turned out to be a pack of lies.

The liar’s actions set back the police investigation, taking detectives eight months to get to the bottom of what had actually happened, before arresting MacGillivray in England.

Prior to the breakthrough, the police had even held a press conference in a bid to shine new light on the mysterious events of that night.

Hayden, Headey and MacGillivray fled the murder scene out the back door, leaving Ross’s naked, trussed-up body in the hall.

MacGillivray was still with the two killers when she dialled 999 shortly after.

In that initial call, she claimed to have found the man “on the floor not breathing” at the house in the city’s St Ninian Drive.

MacGillivray then appeared to hang up the phone seconds later.

She called the police again in the early hours, before giving officers a statement of what she claimed happened.

‘I was forced to leave’ – liar claimed

Prosecutor Graeme Jessop KC today told the High Court in Glasgow: “She described being in the kitchen with Ross when two men entered through the unlocked back door.

“He was chased into the hall and assaulted there. She stated she remained in the kitchen.

“MacGillivray claimed to be forced to leave with the two men by the back door and made to make the call to the emergency services.

“She described being terrified. MacGillivray was, at times, distressed and asked [police] a number of times how her husband was.”

That was despite knowing full well that Ross had suffered severe injuries in the beating and was most likely dead.

“She described one of the (attackers) as being referred to by the other as ‘Craig’ and the other as a scouser,” Mr Jessop added.

Con woman claimed not to know killers – but it was a huge lie

“She denied any prior knowledge of these two men.”

But that simply was not true.

Detectives established that MacGillivray appeared to have been in contact with Headey in the weeks before the killing.

It further emerged his phone had previously booked taxis from the house where the murder happened using the name ‘Samantha’.

The court heard how MacGillivray and Ross become estranged in early 2023, but continued to see each other.

Before dying, Ross was concerned about MacGillivray being associated with a Liverpudlian man and him being allowed to “come and go” from the semi-detached house in St Ninian Drive.

Samantha had been with Ross that day – then killers turned up

The MacGillivrays had been with each other on the day of the murder before ending up back at the property.

Hayden and Headey then turned up around 10.20pm.

Mr Jessop then explained: “The precise sequence or duration of the violent events is not known.”

However, the prosecutor told how Ross was subjected to a horrific and prolonged assault, which was so violent that it tragically killed him.

The killers repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on Ross and he ended up stricken on the floor.

They bound Ross’s wrists and ankles together with orange twine. He was also stripped of his clothes.

Put evidence in a bag then fled

In actions that were far from what she told police at the time, MacGillivray helped the two thugs bag up incriminating items before they all left together.

Police attended the scene after MacGillivray’s initial 999 call. The victim was sadly already dead.

Ross’s funeral took place at Inverness Crematorium in January 2024, 10 weeks after his murder.

While on the run, Hayden, Headey and MacGillivray dumped the incriminating items in the city’s Caledonian Canal.

The plotting three had hoped the items would never be discovered – but were foiled when police recovered them in a bag from the canal.

Contents of the bag included blood-stained clothes and a red shoe box for the Nike Air Max trainers that Headey had bought a fortnight before the killing.

Two killers snared by forensics

Forensic evidence also helped pin the thugs to the crime.

The court heard Hayden and Headey got a taxi to Alness in the Highlands after the killing.

They stopped off en-route at a petrol station for Hayden to buy food.

The duo were arrested in Aberdeen on November 18 2023. Neither made any comment about the murder.

Hayden, of Alness, already had 26 previous convictions including for violence.

Headey, who hailed from Liverpool, had been locked up in the past for drug offences.

He further pled guilty earlier this week to being involved in the aggravated assault of David Bremner in Alness on October 25 2023.

Lee Fraser, 34, and Thomas Hooson, 29, also admitted to their part in that attack in Alness.

Lord Scott deferred sentencing on all five until November 27 in Edinburgh.

They remain in custody in the meantime.