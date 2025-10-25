Drug-driver who sped away from police and refused to give blood sample has car seized

A drug-driver who sped away from pursuing police officers also refused to provide a blood sample when approached a second time.

Blue lights were activated while following Malcolm MacDonald in Dingwall on 21 November 2023, but he made off and straddled both lanes in the process.

After the police caught up with him in a dead-end, tests revealed the 57-year-old had more than three times the legal limit for a cocaine metabolite in his bloodstream.

Then on May 9 this year, MacDonald was again stopped but refused to provide a blood sample for analysis.

He later pled guilty to careless driving, drug-driving and failing to provide a blood specimen during an appearance at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Dodgy driver ‘exceeded the speed limit’ after police switched on their blue lights

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that at 10pm on November 21 2023 police driving east on the A834 Strathpeffer Road in Dingwall noticed a van driving west towards them.

“They did a check on the national computer system and became aware of an issue with the vehicle,” she said.

The officers turned to follow the vehicle and found it a short time later parked facing the road.

It “quickly accelerated out of a loading bay onto Old Evanton Road,” the prosecutor added.

She went on to explain that after the police activated their blue lights, the vehicle “exceeded the speed limit”.

He then straddled both carriageways, moved into the opposite carriageway and made a sharp right-hand turn … – fiscal depute Martina Eastwood

The car then turned into a filling station and the driver was seen “looking back to the police” as he made a right turn.

“He then straddled both carriageways, moved into the opposite carriageway and made a sharp right-hand turn onto a dirt track and continued into an industrial estate,” Ms Eastwood told the court.

It was in a “dead-end” that officers got out of their car and apprehended MacDonald.

A drug wipe was carried out.

Further testing at the police station revealed MacDonald had 168mcg of the cocaine metabolite Benzoylecgonine per litre of blood — more than three times the 50mcg limit.

‘A bad piece of careless driving’

Then, at 1.30am on May 9 this year, police officers in Inverness stopped a vehicle they believed was going “too fast”.

After speaking to MacDonald, who had been driving on Rowan Road and Laurel Avenue, the officers took him to the police station.

When they got there, he refused to provide a sample of blood.

MacDonald’s solicitor George Mathers, defending him, told the court: “He does accept responsibility for these matters.”

The lawyer said his client suffered from issues with his mental health as well as arthritis, sciatica and back trouble as a result of a “road traffic incident”.

Mr Mathers added that, on the date MacDonald failed to provide a sample, he had not been stopped by police, but had simply stopped on arrival at his destination when officers approached him.

The driving that has been described to me, although charged as careless driving, was a bad piece of careless driving – Sheriff Nigel Cooke

MacDonald took issue with their treatment of him, the court heard, and it was for this reason — it was claimed — that he “just didn’t cooperate” once at the police station.

However, Mr Mathers conceded: “These charges are serious. There is no getting away from it.”

Sheriff Nigel Cooke told MacDonald, of Station Road, Fortrose: “These are serious matters.

“The driving that has been described to me, although charged as careless driving, was a bad piece of careless driving.”

He fined MacDonald £1,390 and banned him from the roads for three years.

The sheriff also granted a Crown motion for the car used in the most recent incident to be confiscated — despite MacDonald’s protestations that the vehicle “belonged to someone else”.

