Aberdeen mum banned from roads for A90 drug-driving near Longhaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen mum banned from roads for A90 drug-driving near Longhaven

Sara Winchester was spotted "veering from side to side" on the A90 before police caught up with the drug-driver at a junction near Longhaven.

By Jamie Ross
Sara Winchester was caught drug-driving earlier this year. Image: Facebook
Sara Winchester was caught drug-driving earlier this year. Image: Facebook

An Aberdeen mum-of-two on benefits was “veering from side to side” on the A90 before police officers smelled cannabis in her Audi A3.

Sara Winchester was caught drug-driving by the police on March 2 this year, while stopped at a junction near Longhaven.

The 32-year-old appeared in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court today, pleading guilty to a single charge of driving while under the influence of drugs.

Her lawyer told the court that her client — a single parent — was going through “a really rough time” and that her life had been “very stressful”.

However, the sheriff disqualified Winchester from driving for the next 15 months after she showed “very clear signs of impairment” in her driving on the day in question.

‘Her vehicle was seen to be veering from side to side’

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told the court that police on mobile patrol had spotted Winchester around 11am on the day of the offence.

Her Audi A3 was observed on the A90 Peterhead to Ellon road.

“It was a Sunday,” Ms MacDonald explained. “A couple of police officers were out on uniformed patrol.

“The accused was seen driving ahead of the police vehicle. They were concerned about the manner of the driving.

“Her vehicle was seen to be veering from side to side and there seemed to be, potentially, an issue with wheel alignment.

“The accused then stopped at a crossroads junction and the police decided to speak to her.”

Ms MacDonald added that Winchester was “cooperative” when she was spoken to, but that the officers could smell cannabis inside her car.

“Cannabis was found in the accused’s possession,” the prosecutor said.

A test later found Winchester had 6.3mcg of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a cannabinoid, per litre of blood in her system. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Sara Winchester will be off the roads for 15 months. Image: Facebook

Winchester’s defence solicitor, Marianne Milligan, said healthcare issues affecting her client’s relatives had contributed to her decision to smoke the drug.

“She has no previous convictions,” Ms Milligan added.

The lawyer described Winchester as a single parent who also cares for her grandmother.

She added: “She had recently been going through a really rough time.

She had recently been going through a really rough time. Her life has been very stressful … – Marianne Milligan, defence solicitor

“Her life has been very stressful and she does accept she smoked cannabis two days before she was stopped by police.

“She knows she’s going to lose her licence today and this is going to cause her a lot of difficulties.”

Ms Milligan stated her client was in receipt of benefits but was not in a position to pay a financial penalty for the offence.

‘Very clear signs of impairment’

Sentencing Winchester, whose address was given as Barron Street, Aberdeen, Sheriff Alan Sinclair said he accepted the background.

“I hear what’s been said on your behalf, and I understand the circumstances that you were in,” he told her.

“However, I also have to take into account that you were showing very clear signs of impairment in the way that you were driving and, accordingly, I’m going to disqualify you from driving for a period of 15 months.”

In addition to her driving ban, Winchester must also complete 40 hours of unpaid work within the community within six months.