Aberdeen mum banned from roads for A90 drug-driving near Longhaven

An Aberdeen mum-of-two on benefits was “veering from side to side” on the A90 before police officers smelled cannabis in her Audi A3.

Sara Winchester was caught drug-driving by the police on March 2 this year, while stopped at a junction near Longhaven.

The 32-year-old appeared in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court today, pleading guilty to a single charge of driving while under the influence of drugs.

Her lawyer told the court that her client — a single parent — was going through “a really rough time” and that her life had been “very stressful”.

However, the sheriff disqualified Winchester from driving for the next 15 months after she showed “very clear signs of impairment” in her driving on the day in question.

‘Her vehicle was seen to be veering from side to side’

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told the court that police on mobile patrol had spotted Winchester around 11am on the day of the offence.

Her Audi A3 was observed on the A90 Peterhead to Ellon road.

“It was a Sunday,” Ms MacDonald explained. “A couple of police officers were out on uniformed patrol.

“The accused was seen driving ahead of the police vehicle. They were concerned about the manner of the driving.

“Her vehicle was seen to be veering from side to side and there seemed to be, potentially, an issue with wheel alignment.

“The accused then stopped at a crossroads junction and the police decided to speak to her.”

Ms MacDonald added that Winchester was “cooperative” when she was spoken to, but that the officers could smell cannabis inside her car.

“Cannabis was found in the accused’s possession,” the prosecutor said.

A test later found Winchester had 6.3mcg of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a cannabinoid, per litre of blood in her system. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Winchester’s defence solicitor, Marianne Milligan, said healthcare issues affecting her client’s relatives had contributed to her decision to smoke the drug.

“She has no previous convictions,” Ms Milligan added.

The lawyer described Winchester as a single parent who also cares for her grandmother.

She added: “She had recently been going through a really rough time.

“Her life has been very stressful and she does accept she smoked cannabis two days before she was stopped by police.

“She knows she’s going to lose her licence today and this is going to cause her a lot of difficulties.”

Ms Milligan stated her client was in receipt of benefits but was not in a position to pay a financial penalty for the offence.

‘Very clear signs of impairment’

Sentencing Winchester, whose address was given as Barron Street, Aberdeen, Sheriff Alan Sinclair said he accepted the background.

“I hear what’s been said on your behalf, and I understand the circumstances that you were in,” he told her.

“However, I also have to take into account that you were showing very clear signs of impairment in the way that you were driving and, accordingly, I’m going to disqualify you from driving for a period of 15 months.”

In addition to her driving ban, Winchester must also complete 40 hours of unpaid work within the community within six months.