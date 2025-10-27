Man in boxers got aggressive with police called to car in ditch in Highlands

A man dressed in only boxer shorts got aggressive with police called to a car in a ditch, Inverness Sheriff Court has heard.

David Greig was not the driver of the stricken vehicle on the B9169 near Culbokie – 13 miles north of Inverness – on April 20.

But, when police tried to help him out through the driver’s door, he became aggressive – shouting, swearing and uttering threatening remarks.

Greig, 36, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court last week to be sentenced after admitting charges of threatening behaviour and resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told Sheriff Nigel Cooke that police were following up a reported offence when they arrived at the scene on the B9169 near Culbokie.

Police find car in ditch

Ms Eastood said: “They traced the vehicle, a grey Vauxhall Corsa, sited off the road and in a ditch,” adding that the airbags had not deployed.

Officers noted the accused was inside the vehicle “wearing only a pair of boxer shorts”

“The accused was not the driver,” the fiscal depute said.

Greig was seen trying to push members of the public away and close the driver’s door.

The officers took over at this point and tried to help him from the vehicle but “he was instantly aggressive”.

Once out of the vehicle, Greig was noted to have only minor cuts and did not need the help of an ambulance crew who had attended.

Greig continued to shout and lash out at officers and was eventually arrested, at which point he tensed up and refused to be handcuffed.

Police applied the cuffs and took Greig to a police station in the back of the van.

Business owner, employer and breadwinner

Defence solicitor Graham Mann said: “I can’t pretend David Greig is a stranger to the courts,” but asked the sheriff to bear in mind his status as a business owner, employer and principal breadwinner in his household.

He conceded: “He is the one that got himself into the mess that he is in in this case.”

Sheriff Cooke told Greig: “Looking at your record, the court would be entirely justified in imposing a custodial sentence

“Taking into account the report and what has been said on your behalf, I will deal with the matter by way of a financial penalty.”

He fined Greig, of Baluacrach, Culbokie, £790.