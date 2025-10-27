Man in boxers got aggressive with police called to car in ditch in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Man in boxers got aggressive with police called to car in ditch in Highlands

David Greig, 36, was seen trying to push members of the public away and close the driver's door.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A man dressed in only boxer shorts got aggressive with police called to a car in a ditch, Inverness Sheriff Court has heard.

David Greig was not the driver of the stricken vehicle on the B9169 near Culbokie – 13 miles north of Inverness – on April 20.

But, when police tried to help him out through the driver’s door, he became aggressive – shouting, swearing and uttering threatening remarks.

Greig, 36, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court last week to be sentenced after admitting charges of threatening behaviour and resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told Sheriff Nigel Cooke that police were following up a reported offence when they arrived at the scene on the B9169 near Culbokie.

Police find car in ditch

Ms Eastood said: “They traced the vehicle, a grey Vauxhall Corsa, sited off the road and in a ditch,” adding that the airbags had not deployed.

Officers noted the accused was inside the vehicle “wearing only a pair of boxer shorts”

“The accused was not the driver,” the fiscal depute said.

Greig was seen trying to push members of the public away and close the driver’s door.

The officers took over at this point and tried to help him from the vehicle but “he was instantly aggressive”.

Once out of the vehicle, Greig was noted to have only minor cuts and did not need the help of an ambulance crew who had attended.

Greig continued to shout and lash out at officers and was eventually arrested, at which point he tensed up and refused to be handcuffed.

Police applied the cuffs and took Greig to a police station in the back of the van.

Business owner, employer and breadwinner

Defence solicitor Graham Mann said: “I can’t pretend David Greig is a stranger to the courts,” but asked the sheriff to bear in mind his status as a business owner, employer and principal breadwinner in his household.

He conceded: “He is the one that got himself into the mess that he is in in this case.”

Sheriff Cooke told Greig: “Looking at your record, the court would be entirely justified in imposing a custodial sentence

“Taking into account the report and what has been said on your behalf,  I will deal with the matter by way of a financial penalty.”

He fined Greig, of Baluacrach, Culbokie, £790.