Neighbours feud escalates into baseball bat attack on Huntly couple

Mark Ewan, 60, and Ryan Davidson, 44, turned violent following an all-day drinking session in the garden at a house in Milton Road, Huntly.

By David McPhee
Milton Road, Huntly. Image: Google Street View
Two men attacked a couple when a long-running feud between neighbours erupted into baseball bat-wielding violence.

Mark Ewan, 60, and Ryan Davidson, 44, lashed out at the pair following an all-day drinking session in the garden of an address in Huntly.

The thugs’ behaviour had been challenged by a male neighbour, before Ewan punched the man’s wife in the face.

Davidson repeatedly struck the woman’s husband’s head and body with a baseball bat.

The solicitor for the two men described them as being “ashamed” and “disgusted” with their behaviour that day, and it is understood that Davidson has since been evicted.

Argument turned to violence

It was claimed there were ongoing issues between the couple and Davidson’s household, with threats being made on several occasions prior to the outburst.

On July 25 this year, Ewan and Davidson had been drinking within Davidson’s back garden on Milton Road, Huntly, when a threat of violence was made to a child.

When the boy’s dad went out to see what all the commotion was about, an argument broke out, which saw Davidson try to jump over a fence.

A violent altercation then took place that saw the father of the child repeatedly struck to the head and body with the baseball bat.

The victim’s wife was also punched once to the face by Ewan during the assault.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that the victims were injured, including swelling to the face of the female victim and swelling to the left hand of the male victim.

In the dock, both men pled guilty to one charge each of assault to injury.

‘Lengthy background’ between neighbours that resulted in ‘various calls to the police’

Ewan’s defence solicitor, Debbie Ginniver, told the court that there is “clearly a lengthy background” between the neighbours that has resulted in “various calls to the police”.

She added: “This should have been a joyful occasion for Mr Ewan and his family, but it became something else. He should not have been consuming alcohol.

“He made an exception to drink alcohol to them having a celebration and he became involved in this altercation that he should not have been involved in.

“This is totally out of character for him, and he is absolutely ashamed of his behaviour,” she said.

Iain McGregor, Davidson’s lawyer, told the court that his client accepted that he had struck his victim on “a number of occasions” although he described the contact with the man’s head as “fairly fleeting”.

Mr McGregor went on: “My client maintains that extremely unpleasant comments were made — but his reaction to those comments was wholly inappropriate and he is absolutely disgusted with his behaviour.

“Mr Davidson knows it is a serious incident to assault someone.”

‘You cannot take the law into your own hands’

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Ewan that she was aware there was a background to the incident, but reminded him, “You cannot take the law into your own hands”.

Noting his involvement amounted to a single punch, the sheriff fined Ewan, of Scott Court, Huntly, a total of £520.

Sentencing Davidson, Sheriff Johnston told him his charges were “more serious” and met the threshold for a custodial sentence.

“Your actions did cause some harm to the complainer, although the injuries caused are on the lower end of the scale, but they had the potential to cause much greater harm,” she said.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, the sheriff imposed a community payback order on Davidson, of Ellon.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

