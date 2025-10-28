Pervert jailed after sexually assaulting woman at Torry fish and chip shop

An Aberdeen pervert has been jailed after admitting sexually assaulting one woman at a city chippy, masturbating outside the window and then repeating the act just weeks later on a busy city street.

Casey Connell, 24, admitted sexually assaulting one woman in Torry by chasing her into the shop and touching her – while masturbating.

He also admitted lurking in some undergrowth on King Street while masturbating in front of other females and, on a separate occasion, being found in possession of a knife.

No memory of events

Appearing from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced, Connell claimed not to remember the two sexual incidents at all.

He said the Torry incident happened after he had “consumed a bottle of wine”.

The court heard from fiscal depute Emma Peterson, who said Connell had been on Victoria Road in Torry on October 17 last year.

Ms Peterson told the court Connell had approached a woman using the cash machine at the Spar just before 8pm and put his hands down his trousers.

“He was moving his hand up and down at his penis area,” Ms Peterson said.

“She was alarmed by what she assessed was the accused masturbating.”

Woman fled from pervert to chippy

The woman fled to the nearby Torry Chip Bar to seek refuge and called a family member to come and walk her home.

Ms Peterson explained: “Connell was stood outside with his trousers pulled down, touching his exposed penis and pushing against the glass door of the shop with his left hand, trying to enter.

“Connell entered and immediately grabbed the complainer’s hair from behind, pulling her head back.”

Standing next to the woman, he then placed his hand on her buttocks – before one of the customers chased him away.

The woman’s family member arrived and spoke to Connell who was still standing outside.

Ms Peterson said: “He confronted Connell who stated he ‘loved’ the complainer.

Told to leave and police contacted

“Connell was told to go away and walked off in the direction of Victoria Bridge – where police arrested him a short time later.”

The court also heard that a few weeks later, during the evening of November 27, at around 7.30pm, Connell was once again seen with his hands down his trousers – this time in bushes at the corner of Errol Street and King Street.

Ms Peterson told the court a female had spotted Connell and had crossed the road to get away.

She added: “A short time later, the same female was walking back towards the same spot when Connell was again stood there, now speaking to two other females.

“She got closer to accused and noted he had his hands down his trousers.

Pattern of offending

“He said, ‘hey listen to me’ and whistled at her – she returned home and advised her mother of what occurred.

“The mother went and confronted Connell, but he did not respond.

“His hands were still down his trousers, and he appeared to be masturbating.

“He was mumbling and groaning.”

The police were contacted, and Connell was arrested and later placed on remand.

Knife possession charge

Prior to this incident, and while out on bail, on November 5, Connell was also captured breaching a bail curfew while also in possession of a knife – which was described as having a 12mm blade and attached to a key ring.

Speaking on his behalf, defence agent Michael Horsman said his client had “little or vague recollection” of the events having consumed a bottle of wine before the Torry Fish Bar incident.

He explained that, after being arrested, Connell had been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and only remembered waking up there – no apologies were offered in open court.

‘Terrifying for the victim’

Sheriff William Summers said the Torry incident was “the most serious”.

He added: “It must have been terrifying and upsetting for the complainer.

“She was physically and sexually assaulted.

“The other sexual offence goes on to show a pattern of offending.”

Sheriff Summers sentenced Connell to 42 months imprisonment and placed him on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

