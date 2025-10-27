Former Aberdeen University student downloaded indecent images of babies while living in halls of residence

A former Aberdeen University student has been spared jail after he was caught messaging a 14-year-old boy and requesting images of his private parts while living on campus grounds.

Denis Krogulec, 21, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court earlier today and admitted downloading nearly 150 indecent images of children – some featuring the abuse of babies.

Some of the more than 140 images found on Krogulec’s mobile phone were of very young children and involved sadistic sexual activity, the court was told.

According to a profile on Linked in, Krogulec did a master’s degree in psychology at Aberdeen University between September 2021 and July of this year.

Krogulec, now a student in Glasgow, also admitted in court that he communicated with a teenage boy on Snapchat and asked him to send pictures of his private parts.

It was stated that Krogulec carried out these offences while living in Aberdeen University’s Hillhead Halls of Residence.

Student tried to deny downloading images

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that police obtained a warrant to search Krogulec’s mobile phone on March 7 last year.

Officers discovered a “large number of images of child abuse material,” said Ms Peterson.

During a police interview, Krogulec admitted being the user of his Snapchat account, but denied downloading any indecent images of children.

A full forensic examination of the phone revealed 142 Category A images that featured child sexual abuse. Category A is the most serious of three categories.

The pictures featured boys and girls aged between one and 15 years.

Some of the images also featured sadistic sexual activity.

A further examination of the phone also revealed that Krogulec had been engaged in sending sexual messages to a 14-year-old boy on Snapchat sent on September 20 2023.

The messages included Krogulec asking about the child’s sexual orientation, asking him to send pictures of his private parts, and offering to send images of his own private parts.

When police traced the boy, officers learned that he had told his mum about the conversation with Krogulec and how it had made him feel “very uncomfortable”.

In the dock earlier today, Krogulec pleaded guilty to one count of downloading indecent images of children and a second charge of sending sexual communications to a child.

‘A bit of a sad character’

Defence solicitor Iain McGregor told the court that his client was aged 19 when he committed these offences and accepted that he was accessing “certain sites and materials were downloaded”.

Mr McGregor said Krogulec told a social worker he “wasn’t aware” of the nature of what he was downloading and that he had “forgotten” he had indecently messaged a teenage boy.

But Mr McGregor conceded that, even he accepted that, “it seems somewhat inconceivable” that someone would forget doing such a thing.

“He is a bit of a sad character in many respects,” the solicitor said, adding that Krogulec was aware he was facing “serious offences” that often result in a prison sentence.

Sheriff William Summers reminded Krogulec that his offences were indeed “serious” and added that “neither is this a victimless crime”.

“Very often, offences of this nature result in the imposition of a custodial sentence,” the sheriff told Krogulec.

However, the ,sheriff said that due to Krogulec’s young age and the fact that he had no previous convictions, he could be spared jail.

Sheriff Summers made Krogulec subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 220 hours of unpaid work.

