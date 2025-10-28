Crack cocaine and heroin dealer who ran Aberdeen’s ‘GUCCI’ gang jailed

The ringleader of a north-east drug gang named ‘GUCCI’ exploited his own teenage nephew to peddle crack cocaine and heroin for him.

John Townsley Snr used the homes of vulnerable drug addicts as a storefront to sell Class A drugs across Aberdeen.

When police raided the 41-year-old’s property on Morrison Drive, Aberdeen, they caught Townsley Snr in possession of a mobile phone linked to the GUCCI dealer phone and more than £9,000 in cash.

Upon raiding a second property on the same street police found more than £12,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin hidden within a vacuum cleaner.

It was later uncovered that Townsley Snr was using his own teenage nephew as a drug runner to avoid detection by the police.

Teenagers used as drug runners

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that police received intelligence in January last year that the GUCCI drug gang were using a mobile phone and text messages to “batch” advertise drugs for sale.

The gang was known to use the homes of vulnerable drug users as a base to sell drugs and teenage runners as dealers.

Townsley was identified as a member of the GUCCI group and the holder of the dealer telephone.

Cell site analysis showed that the GUCCI dealer telephone and Townsley consistently travelled together, and it was most frequently located at his home.

On January 3 last year, the police stopped a woman leaving a property and officers discovered she was in possession of cocaine and heroin.

The woman confirmed she had received a message from the GUCCI group, stating: “GUUCI ON WITH BOTH! X”

Officers entered the Dee Street flat and found Townsley Snr’s nephew and another teenage male selling drugs inside the address.

The resident of the house was a vulnerable drug addict.

On January 17, another drug user was stopped at an address in Pittodrie Street, Aberdeen, and found to be in possession of two wraps of heroin.

He told police that he had purchased the drugs from GUCCI.

Soon after, Townsley Snr’s nephew was observed exiting the same property and seen meeting his uncle.

Drugs search warrants were granted for various addresses in Aberdeen, including Townsley Snr’s on Morrison Drive.

Officers forced entry to the address on February 12 last year where they found Townsley in possession of two mobile phones, one which was identified as the main GUCCI mobile phone.

A further £9,000 in cash was located within the property.

Another address on the same street was raided, with police finding it to be the home of a vulnerable drug user and was being used as a drug store.

A bag of around 400 wraps was found concealed within a vacuum cleaner and contained both crack cocaine and heroin.

This was estimated to be worth a total of £12,000.

Following his arrest, messages extracted from Townsley Snr’s phone showed his teenage nephew was being forced to deal drugs on his uncle’s behalf.

Messages stated: “You better sharpin the f*** up and get aff the bamy phn and get your f****** head in the game a ont give a f*** if your textin your bird get your f****** s*** together.”

He sent another telling the boy: “Am away ti volley yer f****** door in, where’s my work?”

In the dock, Townsley Snr pleaded guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and a second charge of dealing heroin between December 2023 and February 2024.

Townsley Snr also admitted a third charge of forcing his nephew to perform forced labour in the form of selling drugs on his behalf.

‘Sophisticated’ drug operation

Defence solicitor Theo Findlay told the court that while his client was involved in “a very serious matter” it was over “a limited period of time”.

Findlay said: “These offences were committed at a time when his mental health was very poor.”

Describing Townsley Snr as a “family man”, the solicitor said informed the court his client had a previous drug conviction from 2008 for which he had served a short custodial sentence.

He added that Townsley’s nephew had initially been staying with his uncle due to having “behavioural issues” and would still remain within the scope of his care.

“Mr Townsley Snr wants to get back into proper employment and lead a normal life for his family,” Mr Findlay added.

Sheriff William Summers told Townsley Snr that it was “quite clear from the narrative that this was a sophisticated operation and that you were intimately involved in it.

“Anyone involved in the vile trade of drugs, as you were, needs to realise that they will face a prison sentence,” the sheriff said.

He added: “In my opinion, these offences are simply too serious to be dealt with in any way other than the imposition of a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Summers jailed Townsley, of Ivanhoe Place, Aberdeen, for a total of 39 months.

