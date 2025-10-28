EXCLUSIVE: Sick Inverurie rapist jailed for 10 years as victim’s brave recordings help bring him to justice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

EXCLUSIVE: Sick Inverurie rapist jailed for 10 years as victim’s brave recordings help bring him to justice

Whyte’s victim began documenting his behaviour on her phone – believing he was going to kill her - and the clips were key to locking him up.

By Joanne Warnock
Michael Whyte has been jailed for 10 years. Picture: DC Thomson
An Inverurie rapist has been jailed for 10 years following a “harrowing” trial in which his victim was forced to relive her trauma over three days of evidence.

Michael Whyte, 33, was convicted of raping the woman over a prolonged period last month and had claimed any sex was consensual.

Appearing at the High Court in Aberdeen for sentencing earlier today, Whyte still maintains this position – but jurors disagreed and found him guilty of rape and sexual assault at the trial in September.

‘Your actions were beyond depraved’

Sentencing judge William Summers said Whyte’s actions had been “profoundly troubling” and at times “beyond depraved”.

Whyte’s victim began documenting his behaviour on her phone – believing he was going to kill her – hoping the police would then use the recordings as evidence.

Judge Summers praised Whyte’s victim for her courageous testimony which at times had been “harrowing”, he said:

“Recordings she made on a mobile phone were played to the jury.”

Addressing Whyte, Judge Summers added: “Jurors heard graphic detail about one particular experience of your treatment.

“Including your repeated demands for sex.

“It was quite clear your partner was traumatised by your treatment to her and that she remains traumatised as is clear in her victim impact statement.”

Victim gave courageous testimony

Whyte’s victim bravely gave evidence for three days during the four-day trial – at times finding it hard to carry on.

She told the court that she had started to record some of Whyte’s angry outbursts saying she did so because:

“I was really scared – I was physically in danger, and I hoped that the police would find them if he killed me.”

One particularly distressing 10-minute audio clip was played to the court.

It captured Whyte’s harrowing vitriol at the woman after he had found her on a late-night telephone call to a friend.

On the recording, Whyte is heard screaming, shouting and swearing at the woman in the long tirade – which at times was difficult to listen to in its ferocity.

“I’m f*****g done” “You are really f******g me up” “WHY?” “Why do you keep doing this to me?”

She told the jury that Whyte had gone to bed, and she had been trying to wait until he went to sleep before she followed because she feared being raped.

During Whyte’s rant he is heard saying “I was waiting – I made it very f*****g clear that I was waiting”.

He goes on to rant and shout saying, “I shout at you because you keep doing this” and “you keep making me get so angry – that I start screaming at you”.

Ensured justice was done

Judge Summers said: “It is testament to the courage and strength of the complainer that she was prepared to give evidence to make sure justice was done.”

White also assaulted a child during his offending.

That child gave evidence during the trial.

Judge Summers commended their testimony, saying: “I hope they can move on from this and it does not define them.”

The judge said Whyte had made “some acknowledgements” of guilt but “you do not take responsibility for much of the sexual offending and continue to minimalise it.

“Your culpability was high, and the harm caused was very high.

Normalised abusive behaviour

“You sexually assaulted and raped your partner over a number of years – at times in a quite despicable way.

“The backdrop was a coercive relationship.

“It was apparent this was almost normalised – and she spoke to being raped on, at least, a weekly basis.

“Some of it was beyond depraved.”

Whyte’s defence counsel, Andrew Crosby, asked that his client not be given an extended sentence after release, but Judge Summers rejected that request.

Sentencing

Whyte, who sat unmoved in the dock throughout the hearing, was jailed for 10 years and sentenced to a further four years on licence upon his release from prison for the sexual offences.

For the domestic-abuse conviction of threatening and abusive behaviour. Whyte received two and a half years.

And for the assault on a child, he was given two years – with these terms running concurrently to the headline sentence.

Whyte was also banned from ever contacting his ex-partner or her children.

He was also made subject to the sex offenders notification requirements indefinitely.

