EXCLUSIVE: Sick Inverurie rapist jailed for 10 years as victim’s brave recordings help bring him to justice

An Inverurie rapist has been jailed for 10 years following a “harrowing” trial in which his victim was forced to relive her trauma over three days of evidence.

Michael Whyte, 33, was convicted of raping the woman over a prolonged period last month and had claimed any sex was consensual.

Appearing at the High Court in Aberdeen for sentencing earlier today, Whyte still maintains this position – but jurors disagreed and found him guilty of rape and sexual assault at the trial in September.

‘Your actions were beyond depraved’

Sentencing judge William Summers said Whyte’s actions had been “profoundly troubling” and at times “beyond depraved”.

Whyte’s victim began documenting his behaviour on her phone – believing he was going to kill her – hoping the police would then use the recordings as evidence.

Judge Summers praised Whyte’s victim for her courageous testimony which at times had been “harrowing”, he said:

“Recordings she made on a mobile phone were played to the jury.”

Addressing Whyte, Judge Summers added: “Jurors heard graphic detail about one particular experience of your treatment.

“Including your repeated demands for sex.

“It was quite clear your partner was traumatised by your treatment to her and that she remains traumatised as is clear in her victim impact statement.”

Victim gave courageous testimony

Whyte’s victim bravely gave evidence for three days during the four-day trial – at times finding it hard to carry on.

She told the court that she had started to record some of Whyte’s angry outbursts saying she did so because:

“I was really scared – I was physically in danger, and I hoped that the police would find them if he killed me.”

One particularly distressing 10-minute audio clip was played to the court.

It captured Whyte’s harrowing vitriol at the woman after he had found her on a late-night telephone call to a friend.

On the recording, Whyte is heard screaming, shouting and swearing at the woman in the long tirade – which at times was difficult to listen to in its ferocity.

“I’m f*****g done” “You are really f******g me up” “WHY?” “Why do you keep doing this to me?”

She told the jury that Whyte had gone to bed, and she had been trying to wait until he went to sleep before she followed because she feared being raped.

During Whyte’s rant he is heard saying “I was waiting – I made it very f*****g clear that I was waiting”.

He goes on to rant and shout saying, “I shout at you because you keep doing this” and “you keep making me get so angry – that I start screaming at you”.

Ensured justice was done

Judge Summers said: “It is testament to the courage and strength of the complainer that she was prepared to give evidence to make sure justice was done.”

White also assaulted a child during his offending.

That child gave evidence during the trial.

Judge Summers commended their testimony, saying: “I hope they can move on from this and it does not define them.”

The judge said Whyte had made “some acknowledgements” of guilt but “you do not take responsibility for much of the sexual offending and continue to minimalise it.

“Your culpability was high, and the harm caused was very high.

Normalised abusive behaviour

“You sexually assaulted and raped your partner over a number of years – at times in a quite despicable way.

“The backdrop was a coercive relationship.

“It was apparent this was almost normalised – and she spoke to being raped on, at least, a weekly basis.

“Some of it was beyond depraved.”

Whyte’s defence counsel, Andrew Crosby, asked that his client not be given an extended sentence after release, but Judge Summers rejected that request.

Sentencing

Whyte, who sat unmoved in the dock throughout the hearing, was jailed for 10 years and sentenced to a further four years on licence upon his release from prison for the sexual offences.

For the domestic-abuse conviction of threatening and abusive behaviour. Whyte received two and a half years.

And for the assault on a child, he was given two years – with these terms running concurrently to the headline sentence.

Whyte was also banned from ever contacting his ex-partner or her children.

He was also made subject to the sex offenders notification requirements indefinitely.

