Inverness man who attacked nurse blames behaviour on trauma and drink spiking

A man ended a night out by going into a river, then punching a nurse and throwing urine in the hospital worker’s face.

Blair Wallace committed the offence on an eventful evening in Inverness on the night of April 12 going into April 13 this year.

The 24-year-old had been in Johnny Foxes pub on Bank Street in the city when things went sour.

He ended up in the River Ness and then attended Raigmore Hospital.

While there, Wallace, who is a forestry worker, punched an accident and emergency nurse in the face.

Wallace then threw the contents of a urinal container into the nurse’s face.

Two possible explanations for behaviour

Details of the strange evening emerged during a hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court earlier this week.

However, defence advocate Clare Russell told Sheriff Nigel Cooke that there were two possible explanations for her client’s behaviour.

First, Ms Russell said there had been a serious incident at Johnny Foxes that night in which someone was glassed.

Ms Russell said her client witnessed that incident, which was traumatic.

Second, Wallace suspected that, at some point in the evening, his drink had been spiked, causing him to behave bizarrely.

Ms Russell went on to tell the court that she had seen the CCTV footage of the glassing in Johnny Foxes and agreed it was traumatic.

‘It was out of character’

Referencing the possibility of a spiked drink, Ms Russell said: “My client immediately contacted the NHS to see if blood had been taken when he was admitted, but none was so we can’t prove his drink had been spiked.

“But it may explain his bizarre behaviour, which is out of character.”

The court heard how Wallace was regretful for the events of that night and wanted to put those feelings into writing for his victim.

Ms Russell said: “He has written a letter of apology (which was given to the sheriff) to the nurse, which shows the type of person he is.

“As a result of this incident, he has been abstinent from alcohol since April.”

After Wallace admitted assault, Sheriff Cooke decided to defer sentence until November 27 for a background report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

Separate police incident

He told Wallace of Sellar Place, Conon Bridge: “In my view, the threshold for custody has been reached.”

We reported details of the glassing incident – which was an incident totally unconnected to Wallace – back in April.

A man was taken to hospital following that incident, which happened around 12.30am on April 13.

Police were called out to the scene as well as an ambulance.

According to the police, a 20-year-old man was injured during a disturbance at the pub.

He was taken to hospital with a “serious injury”.