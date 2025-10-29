Inverness man who attacked nurse blames behaviour on trauma and drink spiking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness man who attacked nurse blames behaviour on trauma and drink spiking

By Dale Haslam
Johnny Foxes in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
A man ended a night out by going into a river, then punching a nurse and throwing urine in the hospital worker’s face.

Blair Wallace committed the offence on an eventful evening in Inverness on the night of April 12 going into April 13 this year.

The 24-year-old had been in Johnny Foxes pub on Bank Street in the city when things went sour.

He ended up in the River Ness and then attended Raigmore Hospital.

While there, Wallace, who is a forestry worker, punched an accident and emergency nurse in the face.

Wallace then threw the contents of a urinal container into the nurse’s face.

Two possible explanations for behaviour

Details of the strange evening emerged during a hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court earlier this week.

However, defence advocate Clare Russell told Sheriff Nigel Cooke that there were two possible explanations for her client’s behaviour.

First, Ms Russell said there had been a serious incident at Johnny Foxes that night in which someone was glassed.

Ms Russell said her client witnessed that incident, which was traumatic.

Second, Wallace suspected that, at some point in the evening, his drink had been spiked, causing him to behave bizarrely.

Ms Russell went on to tell the court that she had seen the CCTV footage of the glassing in Johnny Foxes and agreed it was traumatic.

‘It was out of character’

Referencing the possibility of a spiked drink, Ms Russell said: “My client immediately contacted the NHS to see if blood had been taken when he was admitted, but none was so we can’t prove his drink had been spiked.

“But it may explain his bizarre behaviour, which is out of character.”

The court heard how Wallace was regretful for the events of that night and wanted to put those feelings into writing for his victim.

Ms Russell said: “He has written a letter of apology (which was given to the sheriff) to the nurse, which shows the type of person he is.

“As a result of this incident, he has been abstinent from alcohol since April.”

After Wallace admitted assault, Sheriff Cooke decided to defer sentence until November 27 for a background report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

Separate police incident

He told Wallace of Sellar Place, Conon Bridge: “In my view, the threshold for custody has been reached.”

We reported details of the glassing incident – which was an incident totally unconnected to Wallace – back in April.

A man was taken to hospital following that incident, which happened around 12.30am on April 13.

Police were called out to the scene as well as an ambulance.

According to the police, a 20-year-old man was injured during a disturbance at the pub.

He was taken to hospital with a “serious injury”.